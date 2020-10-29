Western Collegiate Hockey Association releases schedule

In a sea of conferences releasing preliminary plans for the 2020-21 college hockey season, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has put out official schedules for all teams in the conference.

The plans for the conference have every team playing a single series against the nine other schools in the WCHA, with all but three of these meetings being played between January and February. Beginning on Nov. 20, WCHA teams will play in 38 non-league games leading up to the main start in January. As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, many of these games will be between WCHA opponents but not played for points that count toward league standings. This is especially true for the University of Alaska, Anchorage and the University of Alaska, Fairbanks who will be playing each other seven times over the course of the season to reduce out of state travel. Official league play will have all teams play four games at home, four away and a single home and away series.

While every WCHA team will face at least one other league opponent in non-league competition, Alabama Huntsville and Bowling Green are the only WCHA teams scheduled to face teams from outside the league. The Chargers will visit Robert Morris on Nov. 20-21, the opening weekend of the regular season, while Bowling Green will travel to Robert Morris on Nov. 24 before a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst on Nov. 27 and 29.

BGSU will visit Quinnipiac Dec. 18-19 and host Robert Morris on Dec. 29 for the last WCHA non-league game. Bowling Green is also set to play a road game against the U.S. National Team Development Program on Nov. 7.

The season officially begins on Dec. 2 with a game between Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State. Two more games played between Minnesota State and Alaska Anchorage in Anchorage on Dec. 18-19 will be the only other WCHA conference games played before the New Year.

The regular season will end for teams between Feb. 24-27 with each school playing their league-designated travel partner at home and away. These games will be: Alabama Huntsville vs. Bowling Green, Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage, Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State, Ferris State vs. Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan.

The WCHA has designated the weekend of March 5-6 as a bye weekend for all ten league members and is expected to be used to make up games that had been postponed earlier in the season.

The format for the WCHA Tournament has not been finalized as of yet, but the tournament is expected to be played during the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20.