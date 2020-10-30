NFL games to watch Week 8

I don’t have an intro this week. If you read the roundtable yesterday, you know I have some, er … strong, feelings about the Jets. I’m just worried. Here’s why.

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, drops back alongside running back Le’Veon Bell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Yep. The Jets have to play the Chiefs this week. Kansas City is arguably the best team in football. The Jets are undoubtedly the worst. I’m legitimately scared to see what the Chiefs do to the Jets on Sunday. I know the NFL doesn’t have a mercy rule, but honestly, it might not be a bad idea to install one. If you live in a state where sports betting is legal, it also might not be a horrible idea to place a HEAVY wager against the Jets. This is going to be a bloodbath, and I can’t wait to watch.

But there’s one more reason — Le’Veon Bell. The Jets and Adam Gase did Bell a complete disservice in the way they used him. They finally did the right thing by releasing him a few weeks ago, letting him go to a contender like he deserves. I want him to run all over the Jets. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, I know you’re really good and having a great rookie season, but you’re going to have to take a back seat for this one. This is Bell’s fight. I want Le’Veon to get 20-plus touches and 200-plus scrimmage yards. I want him to set the record for touchdowns in a game. And every time he scores, I want him to go and hand the ball to Gase.

Prediction: Kansas City is going to murder them. The Jets won’t even score a touchdown while the Chiefs won’t even punt. 56-6, Chiefs win.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles’ Travis Fulgham (13) cannot catch a pass against Baltimore Ravens’ Marcus Peters (24) and DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Alright, if you’re not interested in watching the circus that will be Chiefs vs. Jets, then I highly recommend you tune into this one o’clock matchup. The Steelers are still, somehow, undefeated. The Ravens only have one loss, and it came from the Chiefs. Now, we’ll finally get to see which team is king in the AFC North. On one side, we’ve got the top-tier Pittsburgh defense; on the other side, we have the top-tier Baltimore offense (and a defense that isn’t too shabby itself). Who’s going to win?

Honestly, I don’t know. My gut says Baltimore, just because I thought they were the better team going into the season and the Steelers haven’t done enough to overtake them. Yes, they do have the better record, but I don’t think you can really fault the Ravens too much for losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It’ll be close, and I expect this to be the game of the week.

Prediction: 31-27, Ravens win.

Cowboys at Eagles

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens’ Calais Campbell (93) during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia. In the midst of an NFL season that is course to set records for the most points and touchdowns, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are winning on the strength of their defense.(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

It’s only appropriate to follow up what might be the best game of the week with a game that is almost guaranteed to be significantly worse — but still have pretty much the exact same playoff implications. The Cowboys, at 2-5, are technically in third place in the NFC East. The Eagles are technically in first place with a 2-4-1 record. That means this game is the battle for first place in the division. Washington, who is in second place and is also 2-5, has a bye week, so they can’t even move up to first.

This game is going to be very bad, and it’s just so depressing it will have some serious playoff implications. The NFC East probably had the lowest expectations out of any division heading into the season, but oh my god they have not even managed to live up to those. The level of football played in this division is embarrassing.

Prediction: Ultimately, the Eagles come out on top purely based on how horrific the Cowboys have played since Dak Prescott’s injury. Sorry Ben DiNucci fans, no miracle this week. 16-10, Eagles win.