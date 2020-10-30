One Health Week to be held virtually this year

The One Health Day is an international campaign dedicated to the goal of bringing attention around the world to the need for One Health interactions and for the world to ‘see them in action. As a way to worked towards this goal, the UConn Students for One Health are holding their second annual One Health Week. Photo courtesy of One Heath Platform website.

Next week the University of Connecticut Students for One Health will be holding its second annual One Health Week. The week will feature a variety of online events such as webinars, workshops and fundraisers.

According to the UConn Student for One Health website, the first event will be an honors Sustainable Food & Healthy Diet Workshop. The event will take place on Monday from 5-6 p.m. via WebEx. On Wednesday, there will be a DIY hand sanitizer workshop. On Thursday, there is an honors One Health Week Webinar with Dr. Deborah Thompson, DVM, from 6-7 p.m. via WebEx. Students must RSVP.

There is no event Tuesday. Instead, UConn Students for One Health encourages students to vote.

The UConn Students for One Health is also selling bamboo toothbrushes — $3 for one and $5 for two — as a fundraiser with delivery and shipping on Friday. You must RSVP for the honors Sustainable Food & Healthy Diet Workshop and honors One Health Week Webinar with Dr. Deborah Thompson.

Emily Chan, a sixth-semester allied health science major, is the co-director of UConn’s One Health Week. Chan said the events are a great opportunity to learn about a concept that not many undergraduates know about.

“Among undergraduate students, most have never heard about [One Health]” said Chan. “That’s our goal; to get student[s] to do fun, engaging and educational activities and recognize the role One Health plays in their daily lives.”

Chan acknowledged that this year’s One Health Week will be different from last year, but she said the events will be just as effective.

The One Health Week campaign occurring on Campus will commence on Sunday, November 3rd, 2020 with Campus Clean- Up. Other events to occur during the week are the Bamboo Toothbrush Fundraiser, DIY Toothpaste, and the Fast Fashion Seminar and Discussion. Photo Courtesy of One Health Platform website.

“How do we keep up that student engagement when we can’t meet in-person?” said Chan. “If we want to educate people, we can bring these workshops and seminars, it doesn’t necessarily have to be in person, we can deliver this online to the best of our ability.”

Two of the events that Chan said she is looking forward to most are the honors Sustainable Food & Healthy Diet Workshop and the honors One Health Week Webinar with Dr. Deborah Thompson.

Chan, as well as her other co-director, are working on the honors Sustainable Food & Healthy Diet Workshop, consulting outside experts in the field to make sure all information in the event is correct.

As for the honors One Health Week Webinar with Dr. Deborah Thompson, DVM, Chan is particularly excited.

“We’re really excited to bring in a veterinarian who worked with congressional representatives very recently, and she’s coming to speak with us about how to get the word out as undergrad students to the people in the community, like educators and community leaders, and how to advocate for One Health policies,” Chan said.

When asked what she hopes students take away from these events, Chan said she wanted to raise awareness for One Health.

“Our goal is to educate and engage students; and at the end people will take away the fact that even as undergraduate students, we might be broke, we might be tired, but we have power to do our part in taking care of human health. Whether it be ourselves or our community, taking care of the health of the animals around us, and taking care of our environment that we all share with each other,” said Chan.

RSVP for events can be found on the UConn Students for One Health website.