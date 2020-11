Despite the pandemic, the University of Connecticut still found a way to celebrate Halloween this year. While the surprise snow on Oct. 30 may have postponed some of the events, it couldn’t postpone the fun. Here’s what happened.

A student paints UConn on a pumpkin underneath the tents outside of the Student Union this past Thursday. This pumpkin paiting event was a part of UConn’s effort to offer fun activities to help occupy students on campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk.

A student carries a plastic skeleton outside the Student Union in the rain this past Thursday for a pumpkin painting event a part of UConn’s effort to offer fun activities to help occupy students on campus amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk.

A student dressed up as a sheet ghost with sunglasses and a winter hat poses alongside the statue of Jonathan next to Gampel this past Halloween. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk.

Caricature artists draw illustrations of students on the Student Union Terrace on Halloween. The activity was a part of a series of events called “Halloween Fest” that was put on by Student Activities over the weekend. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas.

UConn junior Gaston Neville waves from behind a freshly made snowman on the UConn campus’ great lawn. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas.

Students participate in a socially-distanced “Halloween Fest” in the Student Union on Halloween. The event was put on by UConn Student Activities and included this activity, which was making a stuffed black cat. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas.

A group of roommates dressed as bananas walk their dog Macey on a road near campus on Halloween. Macey was dressed as a cowgirl and happily carried her hat in her mouth during the walk. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas.

UConn student Kamau Russell poses as Mr.Incredible atop his roller skates on Halloween. Russell was seen dancing around on his skates while waiting for the bus. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas.