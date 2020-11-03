Election Roundtable: Who will win and how will they react

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo.

Welcome to the election roundtable!

Who do you have winning the Presidential election today?

Carson Swick, Staff Writer

A week or two ago, I would have said Biden in a heartbeat. But the combination of massive pro-Trump events and the buzz surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop is giving me flashbacks to Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016. The election is still Biden’s to lose, and I expect that he holds onto his leads in the Upper Midwest (Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin) to squeak out a victory. Regardless, I don’t think Biden is winning this election by more than a handful of electoral votes. Here’s my predicted map … if Trump keeps Arizona or flips Nevada, he wins.

Ben Gladstone, Contributor

Trump will win based primarily on Hispanics and libertarian whites in the Southwest, while losing votes in the Midwest.

Harry Zehner, Opinion Editor

My gut is telling me Trump but my head is telling me Biden. I’m no Joe Biden fan, but I think for most people who do not want to see another Trump term it will be hard to get over the shock of the 2016 election. It felt almost like a formality that Hillary would be our next president then, and while battle-scarred pundits have refrained from similar predictions this time around, the polls are even better for Biden than they were for Clinton. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that something is going to go awry.

What will be the biggest surprise of the night?

Carson Swick, Staff Writer

Pennsylvania stays red. President Trump has targeted the Keystone State relentlessly in the last two weeks, as he hopes to capitalize on Biden’s inconsistent statements about fracking. Trump even called out to Pennsylvania voters at the second presidential debate. If one thing is certain in this crazy election cycle, it is that Trump’s base of white, blue-collar laborers will not abandon him now.

Ben Gladstone, Contributor

Pennsylvania initially goes to Biden, but it’s close and Republicans in the state legislature give Trump the electoral votes after a long court fight.

Harry Zehner, Opinion Editor

CNN has less than 20 pundits on their election night panel. In pre-COVID times, CNN was known for fielding a “who’s who” of washed up politicians, recently fired Trump administration figures and c-list pundits on their election night panels. This time around, social distancing might force them to reconsider.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Andrew Harnik/AP Photo.

If Trump loses, how do you think he will react?

Carson Swick, Staff Writer

Trump will cry foul, demand recounts, and probably throw out some “fake news” accusations in the process. However, I don’t think Biden (particularly his supporters within the Democratic establishment) will back down either. There will be unrest in the streets no matter who wins this election; that is, if a winner is even declared on election night or soon after. With that said, I am fully prepared for Bush v. Gore 2.0.

Ben Gladstone, Contributor

Trump runs for local office in West Virginia and builds a 5000 foot tower on the Potomac, dropping waterproof leaflets into the water filled with conspiracy theories.

Harry Zehner, Opinion Editor

I think there is a serious danger of armed unrest, primarily from the right. The events this summer in Kenosha felt like a dress rehearsal in media-glamorization and defense of white supremacist violence. A Trump defeat and a few tweets later, we could see that kind of violence on a larger scale. There will be unrest either way, but a Trump loss poses a scarier reality.