Election results divide members of the public as key states continue to count their outstanding ballots

Ritchie Torres, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 15th Congressional District, speaks to the media, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. Torres is the first Black gay man to serve in US Congress. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The days following the U.S. election have remained tense as the counting of ballots continues and results progress toward their finalization.

8:45 a.m: Ritchie Torres was elected to Congress to represent New York, making him the first Black gay man to serve in Congress. After his election, he tweeted “Thank you. Tonight, we made history. It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx.”

9:50 a.m: The U.S. Stock Market may have its best week in months as the election rages on. CNN’s Anneken Tappe said investors are hoping Biden wins the presidency and Republicans take the Senate, creating more moderate policies.

11:20 a.m: Trump sent out a tweet saying Biden’s claimed states will be challenged on the grounds of voter fraud and state election fraud. This tweet was later marked by Twitter saying that it may offer some or all misleading information about the election.

12:20 p.m: Not long after, Trump tweeted “STOP THE FRAUD!” with no following explanation. The tweet was similarly marked by Twitter for offering misleading election information.

1:20 p.m: Judge James F. Bass dismissed a lawsuit from Georgia Republicans looking to contest the counting of ballots after election day.

1:40 p.m: Joe Gloria, the registrar of voters for Clark County, Nev., said the county aims to have a bulk of its mail-in votes processed by some time this weekend, but they may continue receiving ballots until Nov. 12.

4:45 p.m: CNN predicts four seats in the House of Representatives will go to Republicans. Predictions for contested seats include Tony Gonzales of Texas, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Rodney Davis of Illinois and Peter Meijer of Michigan.

5 p.m: The Trump campaign allegedly filed a federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania election officials.

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

5:30 p.m: Katie Hobbs, Arizona secretary of state, said the state still has between 400,000 and 450,000 ballots to tally. She said they will have a much clearer understanding of the state’s election results by Friday.

6:30 p.m: Trump held a news conference where he told onlookers about his claim to victory. In particular, Trump cited a victory in ballots he described as “legal.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber corrected the president’s claim, saying, “The votes that have been lawfully apportioned, meaning what we’ve been following in each of these states do not show that.”

9:10 p.m: Trump leads over Biden in Pennsylvania by a margin of 50,000 votes as the remaining 10% of the ballots are tallied.

9:15 p.m: Biden leads over Trump in Nevada by a margin of 15,000 votes as the remaining 16% of the ballots are tallied.

9:20 p.m: Trump leads over Biden in Georgia by a margin of under 3,000 votes as the remaining percentage of ballots are tallied.

Election coverage will continue over the next few days.