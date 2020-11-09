Election 2020 Weekend Breakdown: How Joe Biden reached 270 and what happens next

President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The 2020 Democratic candidate, Joseph Biden, won the presidential election after Pennsylvania gave him 20 electoral votes Saturday at 11:25 a.m. EST, according to The Associated Press.

This victory will make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the first woman and the first woman of color as vice president, according to The New York Times.

The Daily Campus breaks down exactly what happened from Friday, Nov. 6 to Sunday Nov. 8.

Friday, Nov. 6: (All times reported are in EST)

12:52 a.m.

The Secret Service is sending reinforcements to Wilmington, Del., to help protect Joe Biden and his family, according to The Washington Post.

5:27 a.m.

According to CNN, Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia over President Donald Trump with 99% of the state vote count reported. Trump, currently at 214 electoral votes, needs Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to maintain his chance of reelection.

At the present moment, the races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Alaska and North Carolina are too close to call, according to CNN. The Associated Press called Arizona for Biden at 2:50 a.m. EST Wednesday after a ballot analysis concluded that Trump couldn’t catch up with the remaining uncounted ballots.

Poll workers await ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

6:33 a.m.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Pennsylvania is still counting ballots. There are about 50,000 mail-in ballots to still be counted, according to CNN.

8:20 a.m

Georgia’s Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson told CNN that the county has finished counting more than 4,000 absentee ballots.

9:10 a.m.

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

10:03 a.m.

A lawyer for the Trump campaign released a statement saying “this election is not over,” according to The Washington Post. Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, said fraudulent voting has led to Biden’s lead and Trump would prevail in Arizona, without citing evidence.

11:04 a.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said Georgia will likely head to a recount due to the small margin, according to CBS News.

President Donald Trump supporters cheer as Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

11:32 a.m.

Biden’s lead in Arizona shrinks, according to The Washington Post. Biden has approximately 50% of the vote, compared to Trump’s 48.58%.

12:32 p.m.

Biden’s lead in Nevada doubled, according to The Washington Post.

6:25 p.m.

President Trump tweeted “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

10:20 p.m.

Two Republican candidates for Congress did not produce evidence of wrongdoing in a lawsuit challenging Nevada’s procedure for tallying mail-in ballots, according to Bloomberg. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon denied their request for an injunction.

10:45 p.m.* (Time is approximate)

Joe Biden spoke from Wilmington, Delaware telling Americans to have faith in the system and to stay patient while all the votes are counted, according to ABC News. He said “we’re going to win this race.”

Saturday, Nov. 7: (All times reported are in EST)

President Donald Trump plays a round of Golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

10:19 a.m.

A Philadelphia city official told CNN that between 2,000 and 3,000 ballots should be counted by noon.

10:30 a.m.* (Time is approximate)

President Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virgina, according to CNN.

10:36 a.m.

President Trump tweeted “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

11:00 a.m.

President Trump’s legal team held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia to discuss alleged examples of voter fraud, according to The New York Times.

11:24 a.m.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called the race for Joe Biden after it was projected that Biden would win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, making Biden receive a total of 273 electoral votes. This was the first on-air call, according to The Washington Post.

“After four long tense days, we’ve reached a historic moment in this election. We can now project the winner of the presidential race. CNN projects Joseph R. Biden Jr. is elected the 46th president of the United States, winning the White House and denying President Trump a second term,” Blitzer said. “We’re able to make this projection because CNN projects Biden wins Pennsylvania.”

Brittney Hernandez celebrates Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

11:25 a.m./ 11:26 a.m.

The Associated Press, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and ABC officially projected the election for Joe Biden.

11:34 a.m.

The Washington Post made the call that Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and the presidency.

11:57 a.m.* (Time is approximate)

President Trump said in a statement from his campaign that the race was “far from over” and the campaign’s legal battle will begin Monday, according to CNN.

11:55 a.m.

Vice President-elect Harris tweeted “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

11:59 a.m.* (Time is approximate)

President-elect Biden issued a statement saying he is “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.”

12:20 p.m.* (Time is approximate)

Americans across the country started to flood the streets to celebrate President-elect Biden. CNN noted celebrations in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

1:19 p.m.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris changed their Twitter bios to include their new titles.

2:11 p.m.

CNN projects that Biden will win Nevada, bringing his electoral vote total to 279.

President Donald Trump talks on the phone as he arrives at the White House after golfing Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3:13 p.m.

President Trump’s motorcade arrived back at the White House from his golf course, according to NBC Washington. His motorcade was delayed due to people in the streets. Newsweek reports that hundreds of critics held up their middle fingers and screamed while he passed by.

4:30 p.m.

CNN projected that President Trump will win one of Maine’s four electoral votes, while Biden will win the other three.

5:52 p.m.

President Trump tweeted “THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

7:42 p.m.

President-elect Biden is planning to sign a series of executive orders Jan. 20 after begin sworn in. according to The Washington Post. He will rejoin the Paris climate accords, reverse Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries and reinstate the “dreamers” program. The article also states that Biden is planning to set up a coronavirus task force on Monday.

8:36 p.m.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris spoke at the Chase Center in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. In Harris’ speech, she thanked American voters and addressed what it meant to be the first woman to become vice president-elect in the U.S.

“Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way,” Harris said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

8:43 p.m.

President-elect Biden said in his speech that he is “humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me.” He said it is time for unity and to restore the soul of America.

“Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” Biden said.

Sunday, Nov. 8: (All times reported are in EST)

2:08 a.m.

CNN reports that Kushner has approached Trump with conceding the election and first lady Melania Trump has advised Trump to accept the loss.

9:33 a.m.

Trump campaign spokesman, Jason Miller, tweeted saying the CNN article is not true.

“This story is not true. Given undetermined electoral outcomes in multiple states and serious voting irregularities and lack of transparency in others, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy,” @JasonMillerinDC tweeted.

11:23 a.m.* (Time is appropriate)

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden will still win the state of Georgia after the recount, according to CNN.

11:26 a.m.

The Biden transition team releases a new website, BuildBackBetter.com, and new social media channels, @transition46, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to NBC News.

1:45 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

2:15 p.m.

CNN said in an article last updated at 2:15 p.m Sunday saying it “stands by its reporting.”

The Daily Campus will continue to report on the outcome of the 2020 election.