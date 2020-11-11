UConn Recovery Community provides support to recovering students

The University of Connecticut Recovery Community provides a supportive space for students in recovery or in hope of recovery. In addition, the program works with those who are struggling and seeking a path to wellness, but not yet at the point of having a Substance Use disorder or addiction. Logo courtesy of UConn Recovery Community webpage.

The program also works with those who are struggling and seeking a path to wellness but are not yet at the point of having Substance Use Disorders or an addiction, according to the URC website’s mission statement.

Meetings are held four times a week. Monday is for friends of recovery online at noon, where discussion is centered around people’s journey with a loved one in recovery. Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m is recovery yoga located in Wilson Hall. Thursday is an all recovery meeting, also in Wilson Hall, where people can attend in-person or by calling in; group discussion is centered around given topics, but not always about drugs or alcohol. On Friday at noon, the entire UConn community is welcome at an online recovery meeting.

“We want to make sure that students in recovery can find other students in recovery to connect with, to help them to stay on their path,” staff member Sandy Valentine said. “Recovery isn’t a one and done cure for Substance Use Disorders, it’s something most people are participating in throughout their lifetime.”

One goal of the UConn Recovery Community is to decrease the stigma surrounding substance misuse and to support those seeking recovery, which is why URC is committed to offering recovery ally training for all members of the UConn system. Photo courtesy of UConn Recovery Community webpage.

To decrease the stigma surrounding substance misuse and addiction and to support those in (or seeking) recovery, the URC is continuing to offer recovery ally training for all members of the UConn system, which consists of a two-hour interactive session.

To request a training for your department, club, or organization, complete the Program Request form located on the Student Health and Wellness website.

“With COVID-19 this fall, it was hard to manage school and my substance use disorder all at once. Once I found the URC, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous.“I am finally getting a hold on my substance use and mental health disorders after years of struggling with them. The URC is a group full of people I love, and I am so glad to be walking the path of recovery with them.”

This Saturday, Nov. 14, the URC are going on a hike with Adventure Recovery, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. with a fire ceremony. The event will be held at Sprague Land Reserve and transportation will be provided by UConn. For more information or to register, email urc@uconn.edu.

If you or someone you know is dealing with Substance use or an addiction, please note that the UConn Recovery Community offers meetings every Thursday from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Banner courtesy of UConn Recovery Community webpage.

UConn Recovery Community events can be found in the Student Daily Digest.

For more information on the URC and its staff, visit their website.