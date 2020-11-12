Spring parking permits to be available for purchase in January

University of Connecticut parking permits for the spring 2020 semester will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 4. Students will be able to purchase parking passes for all lots, both commuter and residential. UConn Parking Services offers parking passes to faculty, staff, and students in a variety of locations across campus, with a parking pass for each location varying in price. Photo by Erin Knapp / Daily Campus.

University of Connecticut parking permits for the spring 2020 semester will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 4, according to Martha Funderburk, UConn parking manager.

Students will be able to purchase parking passes for all lots, both commuter and residential.

“The same lots will be available for the spring semester that were available for the fall semester,” Funderburk said in an email. “The lots that have been closed for winter snow removal (Lots C, K and the main section of W) will continue to be closed through the snow season.”

This comes after a parking services announcement in October that stated multiple shuttle routes would be stopped due to a significant decrease in ridership.

“In fact, ridership on our shuttles is down 82% from last year, with the HuskyGo system averaging just three passengers per quarter-hour on its buses,” the announcement from the parking services website stated.

The green line was one of the shuttle routes temporarily shut down after this decision, permitting Lot C permit holders to temporarily park in the eastern portion of Lot F, which had access to the Silver Line shuttle route.

According to Dwight Atherton, the associate director of parking and transportation services, Lot C permit holders will be able to continue to park in Lot F for the spring semester as well, since it is expected that Lot C will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

“We also expect that reduced shuttle bus service levels will continue until our ridership increases,” Atherton said in an email.

Atherton said that parking and transportation services will continue to monitor public health data as well as changing demands in parking and service routes.

“Parking and Transportation Services monitors performance data and remains responsive to changing demands and public health considerations,” Atherton said. “We strive to minimize the frequency of required service changes and their impacts on established service routes.”

As of right now, there are no other foreseeable changes to parking permits for the spring semester, according to Funderburk.

Funderburk added that more information will be available regarding spring parking permits in December on the parking services website.