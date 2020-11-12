Students on campus over winter recess will have fewer job opportunities

Work opportunities from the university as well as nearby businesses will decrease during winter with the loss of most of the student population. A wintery mix hit UConn move-in weekend in January 2019, causing an inconvenience to student life. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom / The Daily Campus.

Students who remain on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs for the winter recess may have a difficult time seeking employment. Work opportunities from the university as well as nearby businesses will decrease during winter with the loss of most of the student population.

The majority of on-campus learning and housing will be paused in anticipation of a dangerous flu season. Fall semester classes will continue in an online format after Thanksgiving break. The last two weeks of class after Thanksgiving will be conducted remotely, including finals.

According to a ResLife email, students staying on campus during the winter recess must be enrolled in an in-person winter intersession course, have an academic internship, be affiliated with a university team requiring accommodations during winter or be unable to return home.

Most UConn student employment opportunities other than work-studies will be delayed until the spring semester. The fall work-study program ends on Dec. 17 and the spring portion for students with full-year awards starts on Dec. 18, while the spring-only work-study program starts on Jan. 15.

According to an email from the Dean of Students office, policies on winter jobs are unique to each UConn department. The DOS does not anticipate hiring until after winter break, but plans on allowing the students already working for the office the option to keep their jobs over winter.

Many Storrs and Mansfield businesses, especially nationwide chains, are confirmed to be hiring both through the winter and seasonal hires.

Chains near the Storrs campus like Subway and Insomnia Cookies will be hiring through winter recess, although the number of hires may be less than a normal holiday season. Applications can be found on snagajob.com and indeed.com.

Jordan Barr, an Insomnia Cookies manager, gave his prediction for winter hiring in downtown Storrs, an area popular for shopping and services just off campus.

“Honestly, we might just hire one more person during winter,” Barr said. “With all the people moving away, times will be tough.”