Thirsty Thursdays: ‘Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots!’

One of the fastest and most efficient ways to pregame with friends is to take shots. Photo by Isabella Mendes from Pexels.

Picture this: COVID-19 isn’t happening, parties are raging across campus, what do you pregame with? Taking shots is one of the most efficient ways to pregame. It’s fast, effective and the alcohol units are easy to track. But some shots are more painful to throwback than others. Here’s a comparison of the classics. Disclaimer: Please assume all brands are the cheapest ones available, for a more accurate comparison.

Vodka:

Vodka, a beautiful, cheap classic. But let’s be honest, it’s disgusting. It burns going down, and more often than not will make the drinker momentarily nauseous. This is especially true the cheaper you go, with Popov being the most vile of all the shots I’ve consumed. That being said, it’s one of the more affordable drinks and probably the one you’re more likely to consume at parties. If you’re not a great shot-taker (and this is true for all the shots I talk about), don’t be afraid to add some juice. Lemonade and orange juice can usually cover up the worst of any liquor. Even a shot of juice can make all the difference.

Rating: ⅕

Tequila:

I can’t quite explain why, but tequila is 10 times easier to drink than vodka. It’s not as sharp when it goes down. The burn is still there, but it is nearly tolerable. And if you decide to do things properly and eat some salt, take the shot and then immediately suck on a lime wedge, then you’ll be more than fine. Even amateurs can do it. The beauty of tequila, specifically its popular brand of Jose Cuervo, is that after a couple of shots, you’ll probably be capable of taking a swig out of the bottle. And while I would never advise binge drinking, I can’t help but point out how excellent tequila is in a pregame cinch. Unfortunately, it is ever so slightly more expensive than most cheap vodkas, with a 750 milligram bottle of Jose Cuervo going for about $18 and a bottle of Popov of the same size going for $11.

Rating: ⅖

Rum:

I’m talking Bacardi, specifically. Bacardi is even smoother than tequila. You won’t even need the lime and salt accessories! It’s almost tasty and lacks the burn of its fellow liquors. While I am a terrible shot-taker, I can still manage to drink a shot of this stuff without gagging. It’s also wonderfully cheap at $15 per 750-milligram bottle. I highly recommend giving it a try if you haven’t already.

Rating: ⅗

While there are plenty of other liquors to be rated, I would be frankly a little horrified if I saw a college student take a shot of brandy, whiskey, gin, or the like. In general, though, please remember that a shot of vodka, tequila, or rum all count as one unit of alcohol. And that there are much more pleasant cocktails, wines, and (yuck) even beers out there for you to drink instead. Personally, I’d rather have a glass of prosecco any day.