While Trump campaign continues ballot validity battle, Biden transition team lays groundwork for upcoming administration

After the declaration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday, the Trump campaign still has yet to concede as they file lawsuits in multiple battleground states.

President Trump is currently working on new lawsuits to sue multiple states over various elements of the voting process and is asking for recounts.

Election officials in multiple states have yet to prove any mishandling or fraud that would have played a role in the election, costing the Trump campaign a victory.

After Biden became the apparent winner in Pennsylvania last Saturday, President Trump filed a catchall lawsuit asking the U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania to prohibit certifying 680,000 mail-in ballots cast in the state.

President Trump also asked for a recount in Georgia. However Chatham County Judge James Bass already dismissed the lawsuit during a hearing, citing a lack of evidence that the ballots referenced during the hearing were received after the deadline in place.

The president seemed to disregard the fact Biden already won the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency, as he tweeted “We will win” early this Tuesday.

Nobody wants to report that Pennsylvania and Michigan didn’t allow our Poll Watchers and/or Vote Observers to Watch or Observe. This is responsible for hundreds of thousands of votes that should not be allowed to count. Therefore, I easily win both states. Report the News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

The head of the General Services Administration, Chief Emily Murphy, has also yet to recognize the incoming Biden team. She has not signed the letter of ascertainment, a document which gives an incoming president resources such as funding, government officials and classified documents needed to start a transition into the White House.

In a statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to NBC News, national intelligence will not communicate with the Biden transition team until GSA decides the clear winner of the election.

“ODNI follows the statutory direction provided in the Presidential Transition Act, which requires ascertainment of the candidate by the administrator of GSA prior to supporting a potential presidential transition,” the statement said. “ODNI would not have contact with any transition team until notified by the GSA Administrator.”

Biden already commented on Trump and his campaign’s behavior as “an embarrassment” and said it “does not in any way change the dynamic of what we’re able to do.”

Regardless, the Biden transition team also seemed to disregard the push and pull of the validity of the election results, as Biden already announced plans for fully restoring The DREAM Act, rescinding Trump’s travel and immigration restrictions as well as imposing a national mask mandate.

Biden and his team also unveiled in a press conference Monday morning a group of public health experts to make up a COVID-19 advisory board, where Biden also left a determined comment on his upcoming plans despite the Trump campaign’s hesitation for a smooth transition.

“We’re going to be moving along in a consistent manner, putting together our administration within the White House and reviewing who we’re going to pick for the Cabinet positions,” said Biden. “And nothing’s going to stop that.”

Photo courtesy of Evan Vucci / AP Photo.