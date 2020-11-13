No, it’s not time to go back to brunch just yet

President- elect, Joe Biden, and Vice- President elect Kamala Harris take the stage together celebrating a victory for the Democratic party. Following the aftermath of a tiresome election week, former Vice President Joe Biden was named the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 7. Photo courtesy of Andrew Harnik Pool /Associated Press.

Following the aftermath of a tiresome election week, former Vice President Joe Biden was named the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 7. Celebration of his victory has been amplified throughout the country, encouraging unified toasts, dancing in the streets and a sense of universal togetherness to commemorate the finale of a grueling presidential era. Despite the encouragement of cheers of joy, many abolitionists have taken the time to remind us that our noise should not turn white in the face of a “lesser evil.” Instead, we must continue to grow louder, smarter and more aggressive, as the work we have left to accomplish is far from over while authors of a corrupt society continue to be elected into office.

It seems to be men like Biden and other members of the Democratic Party who illustrate the pre-2016 status quo, which has enabled corrupt leaders to hold an office for the past four years. It’s surprising, I know, but Democrats and self-proclaimed “left-wing” politicians are not exempt from catalyzing corruption. The challenge then becomes accountability — ensuring that issues such as capitalism, police brutality, healthcare and climate change are not forgotten if President-elect Biden is not held equally as accountable as President Trump has been.

Firstly, regardless of his initial campaign promises, Biden is not entirely devoted to backing and supporting the livelihood of the working class. Despite claiming a special interest in supporting those affected by economic deficits, Biden’s support of corporate America has been duly noted. Though he has stated that American corporations “must change their ways,” the solution he has proposed involves no direct legislation or federal effort, but instead self-motivation. His staffers have exposed his thoughts on Wall Street excesses, saying that although he’s collaborated with progressive leaders such as Bernie Sanders to provide access to bank accounts through the Federal Reserve and other banking services through the U.S Postal Service, Biden’s efforts are only “to keep the Elizabeth Warren people happy … he won’t focus on the same issue in office.”

Biden has also failed to condemn fracking, which has many negative impacts on the environment, including the poisoning of groundwater, the pollution of surface water, the deterioration of wild landscapes and the endangerment of a variety of wildlife. Although Biden stated in the 2019 primaries that he would “make sure all fracking was eliminated,” he then stated that he only opposed “new fracking” in his written plan, never clearly stating his support or opposition. By directly continuing to sustain his relationship with large donors and corporations — who utilize the controversial technique to acquire resources such as oil and gas — Biden shows a blatant disregard for low-income communities who are most susceptible to its consequences.

Gradually, Biden has deprioritized his advertised interest of the public, repeatedly contributing to a capitalistic society. Rather than rehabilitating low-income and minority communities by pushing for pivotal policies such as affordable public healthcare and the defunding of the police, his administration has only recycled old reform. Thus, Biden has proposed to simply re-up Obamacare with the absence of a public option, as well as to increase police funding — despite evidence that investments in community policing, oversight commissions and “comprehensive reviews” do not decrease the prevalence of police brutality in the U.S.

Biden, in these cases, is not our second coming. It is politicians like him who have proven that better is not always shiny and new, but marginal and inadequate. In actuality, it is abolitionists and activists alike who know that radicalism is the true solution to organizing pivotal change against inherently corrupt institutions. By using our privilege to uplift BIPOC voices, we may start to understand that by constantly criticizing our political leaders and holding them accountable, fundamental restoration of our system will eventually be achieved. It won’t happen right away, but the radical revolution has only just begun.