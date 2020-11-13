‘We don’t have the COVID spread under control’: UConn puts all residence halls in quarantine

With rising COVID-19 cases both at the University of Connecticut and across the state, UConn Storrs is implementing a modified quarantine for all students starting Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Image provided by author

With a week left before students leave campus for Thanksgiving break to finish the semester online, the University of Connecticut has placed all residence halls under quarantine.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the Storrs campus, UConn is implementing a modified quarantine for our entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined. pic.twitter.com/pFW9IFBbIP — UConn (@UConn) November 13, 2020

The added quarantines come after UConn saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in off-campus students. On Tuesday, UConn reported their highest increase of positive cases in a single day. On Thursday, there were 15 new on-campus positive cases and eight new off-campus positive cases.

“We don’t have the COVID spread under control,” Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty wrote to students in an email Friday morning. “I need us to do more to ensure that we are able to return home to our families healthy.”

In addition to the 5 residence halls put in quarantine announced Tuesday, students in Busby Suites, Russell, Aslop A, Fairfield and Litchfield Halls must follow quarantine protocols and can not attend in-person classes.

Students in the remaining dorms on campus must follow a modified quarantine that allows them to still attend in-person classes.

“All quarantine procedures apply to these remaining students with the exception that they are permitted to attend class in person, participate in clinical placement, and participate in essential research functions conducted at UConn,” according to a statement released by UConn Friday morning.

The quarantine period will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday night, and last through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, when the residential system closes for the semester.

All students will be required to be tested for COVID-19 before checking-out of their housing assignments and returning home.

UConn’s Student Health and Wellness will provide testing at the field house everyday, including weekends, through Nov. 18 for Storrs students. Students already tested after Tuesday, Nov. 10 do not need a test to exit.

The Rec Center will be closed through Nov. 20, and all in person student activities will be suspended. All dining halls will be converted back to take-out only dining.