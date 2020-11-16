College Football Recap: Best games of Week 11

It was a hectic week in college football, as 15 different games were either postponed or cancelled due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. The games cancelled included six ranked teams including the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country, Alabama and Ohio State. However, there were still some really good games this weekend, so let’s look at a few of the best.

No. 9 Miami: 25 Virginia Tech: 24

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, center, is tackled by Miami defenders, Sam Brooks, Jr., right, and Jaelan Phillips, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

The Virginia Tech Hokies almost pulled off an upset at home against the No. 9 team in the country, as they were leading for nearly the whole game. However, D’Eriq King and the Hurricanes hung in there and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Virginia Tech defense didn’t allow King to play a dominant game like he has for most of the season, as he was sacked six times. The Hokies offense was solid, as quarterback Hendon Hooker made a lot of plays. He threw for over 200 yards and also led the team in rushing with 59 yards and a touchdown. But as well as the Hokies played, they couldn’t contain Miami forever.

King led the team on a pair of big scoring drives in the second half to make the comeback, including an 82-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Mark Pope to take the lead with six minutes remaining. The Miami defense held tough on the last few drives, and the Hurricanes escaped with an exciting 25-24 win. King finished with 255 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and two total touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

North Carolina: 59 Wake Forest: 53

North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor (6) in the first half Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

If you’re a fan of offense, then this was your dream game: 112 combined points and 1,348 combined total yards. The defenses just decided to take the afternoon off, but it sure was entertaining.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was the star of the day. He set a school record with 550 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Then for the go-ahead score, Howell added a 20-yard rushing touchdown to his stat line as well. The Tar Heels battled back from down 45-24 in the third quarter to end up winning the shootout. Howell was truly playing on another level.

On the other side, all Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman did was throw for 429 yards and four touchdowns in the losing effort. It was hardly a bad game for him, but the defense is sure to get an earful this week about wasting that performance by allowing 59 points.

No. 20 USC: 34 Arizona: 30

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86) scores a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This was the definition of a back-and-forth game, as there were four lead changes in the fourth quarter. USC got out to an early lead, but Arizona never went away. The Wildcats tied the game on three separate occasions before finally taking the lead on a field goal early in the fourth quarter 23-20.

Then, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis threw a touchdown pass to tight end Erik Krommenhoek to take the lead back 27-23. But Arizona came right back down the field with a quick drive that ended on a touchdown pass from Grant Gunnell to Stanley Berryhill III to make the score 30-27. It looked like Arizona may pull off the upset, but with 1:35 left, Slovis mounted a 75-yard touchdown drive that finished with an eight-yard run by Vavae Malepeai to give the Trojans their second win of the year.

Slovis finished with 325 passing yards and one passing touchdown, while Gunnell finished with 286 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns.