Roundtable: Thanksgiving plans and traditions

The Life section discusses their Thanksgiving plans and traditions. Photo by Craig Adderley from Pexels.

Lesly Nerette, CC

Thanksgiving: The time in which it is okay for me to eat with no restrictions and later succumb to a food coma.

Thanksgiving has always held a special place in my heart. It’s the time of year in which family and friends amalgamate to chat on good days old and new. It is also the time of year where your food is judged as if everyone is a judge on American Idol. If you come to the function and your dish isn’t sitting right, best believe you will hear complaints from the audience.

Every year, it is my house that hosts Thanksgiving. We usually scurry around our town looking for ingredients, then we prep days prior in anticipation of our guests. On Thanksgiving, when everyone else comes you can sense the love immediately. It makes the cooking and cleaning worthwhile! We laugh, we give thanks, and then we eat until we are ready to burst.

This year, COVID-19 wants to sit at everyone’s table. Because of such, we will have to wait until next year to host again. While I wait on everyone’s return, I will gladly hold down the fort by eating everyone’s share.

Ian Ward, CC

I’m going to be honest, I hate Thanksgiving. I hate how long the wait is before dinner is served. Seriously, why is dinner at 4 p.m. and why is it two hours long? In my ideal world, Thanksgiving dinner would last 30 minutes and then people would leave.

My favorite part of the season is the day after Thanksgiving, which is Black Friday. Unfortunately, thanks to this country’s poor leadership, it will probably be unsafe to go shopping in person, which sucks since Black Friday online is not the same.

To anyone who loves Thanksgiving, I appreciate your dedication to family and being relaxed. For me, however, the kinetic chaos of Black Friday is a perfect way to release the anxiety caused by being cooped inside a house with “family” members for a few hours and pretending that everything is okay.

In 2021, I am looking forward to hitting American Eagle and Hot Topic with my friends while enjoying Taco Bell and seeing a movie in a packed theater. Black Friday is my Thanksgiving.

Emma Gehr, SW

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, coming in as a close second behind Christmas! During a typical year, we would drive up to see my family in Rhode Island and spend the day at various houses with cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. My aunt always cooks a delicious meal, some of my favorites being turkey, gravy, homemade macaroni and cheese and of course a slice (or two!) of pie to finish off the night.

This year is definitely going to look a lot different. Rhode Island has been moving back and forth on the travel advisory list, so we are going to play it safe and stay home in order to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Even though I won’t be able to see my extended family, I am still looking forward to going home and spending time with my parents, sister and my dog Phoebe! As of now, I think our plan is to spend the day with our neighbors and cook a nice, traditional Thanksgiving dinner followed by the inevitable post-meal nap.

Although the pandemic has completely altered this semester as well as the upcoming holiday season, I am thankful for the health and safety of my family and friends, and I am looking forward to spending a couple weeks at home!

Gino Giansanti, Jr., CC

Thanksgiving certainly holds a special place in my heart as one of my absolute favorite holidays on the calendar. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s a holiday centered solely on eating. It’s a trip to Grandma’s house and an endless parade of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing, followed by your choice of pie, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. And of course, any UConn student knows very well that the celebration of Thanksgiving means an entire week without classes and assignments. Seriously, what’s not to like?

That being said, while I love Thanksgiving, my most cherished turkey day traditions ironically revolve around Christmas. In our house, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the only thing playing on TV in the morning, and as a kid, that was the perfect time to make my Christmas list.

My sister and I would take out the big Toys’R’Us catalogues and make giant circles around all of the toys we wanted from Santa Claus. Watching Santa then fly down 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan at the parade’s conclusion always signaled that Christmas was on its way. After our Thanksgiving feast at Grandma’s house was over, my family would drive home, belting out Christmas music for the first time of the year. Now say what you want about showing “respect for the turkey,” but in my book, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season and should be celebrated accordingly.