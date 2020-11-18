‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**k’s Given’ is worth caring about

Alright, Alright, Alright! Kevin Hart’s newest comedy special “Kevin Hart: Zero Fuck’s Given” is easily one of the funniest comedy shows to date, which is no surprise considering Kevin Hart is one of the greatest comedians working in Hollywood. Continue reading for a brief review of the comedy show. Photo Courtesy to Koimoi Reviews.

Kevin Hart is one of the best standup comedians working in Hollywood. His charismatic energy and ability to make everyday life seem hilarious is beyond incredible. With his newest special “Kevin Hart: Zero F**k’s Given,” Hart continues to prove himself as a great comedian.

Unlike most comedy specials, Hart decided to have masked audience members sit inside his house instead of a stadium to watch him perform. This is a clever way to continue the tradition of standup while also following safety regulations in the age of COVID-19.

Speaking of the virus, one of Hart’s first jokes was about him catching the novel coronavirus and referring to it as “the ‘vid.” By poking fun at the virus, Hart is able to bring humor to a situation that has been dominated by political turmoil and hysteria.

“By poking fun at the virus, Hart is able to bring humor to a situation that has been dominated by political turmoil and hysteria.”

Hart also delved into the toilet paper craze that had the country in a frenzy during the early months of the pandemic.

“What was so special about toilet paper?” Hart asked as he continued his rant about the virus. Hart also joked that he spent around $20,000 on N95 masks to protect himself from “the ‘vid.”

Another moment where Hart shined was when he was talking about his family. One of his bits mentions how his daughter is interested in multiple guys at her high school. Hart jokingly assumes that his daughter is a “ho” and he wants to meet the guys that she is into. Once he meets them, his description about each of them is the funniest part of the special.

The most relatable moment during the special was when Hart said “private school breeds bi***es” during a set about the differences between public and private schools. Hart also claimed he saw his first White person in a public school and thought he was seeing a stormtrooper.

Where the special began to lose me was when he began mocking disabled individuals. This came in response to Hart’s boxing coach comparing him to a one-armed boxer, Lefty Lou Earl. Thankfully, Hart backed away from joking about disabled individuals during the middle of the set, but it was not a good move to begin with.

“His ability to make raunchy humor palatable is a class act not seen since the days of Richard Pryor.”

“Kevin Hart: Zero F**k’s Give” is a standout special for anyone who is a fan of Hart’s previous work or for anyone looking for a laugh. His ability to make raunchy humor palatable is a class act not seen since the days of Richard Pryor.

As funny as this special is, it does not have the gut-busting hilarity that his 2016 special ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?” had. I would have also liked to see Hart go more political during the special, since there is an endless amount of potential of seeing an energized guy like Hart, going on a tangent about America’s political climate.

Regardless, this is a fantastic special that is a must-watch if you are scrolling through Netflix looking for a good laugh. If there is any comedian that will surely get you howling, Hart is the person you are looking for.

Rating:4.5/5