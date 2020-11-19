PeopleSoft Student Administration System gets a facelift

The University of Connecticut PeopleSoft Student Administration System (SA) will be getting an upgrade after Thanksgiving break, according to an email sent to students Tuesday morning. Image courtesy of UConn StudentAdmin website.

The University of Connecticut PeopleSoft Student Administration System (SA) will be getting an upgrade after Thanksgiving break, according to an email sent to students Tuesday morning.

“The university is transitioning to a newer version of PeopleSoft. After the upgrade, you will have an updated interface, more intuitive navigation and mobile-responsive pages,” the email said. “Although the appearance is changing, many familiar functions will remain the same.”

According to Michael Mundrane, UConn’s vice president for information technology, the upgrades to PeopleSoft should be completed over the five day interval between Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. During this time, general access to SA will be disabled.

The upgrades to the system will make the software display more user-friendly, according to Mundrane.

“Students will access the system the way they do now, but the updated environment has a redesigned interface that is clearer and easier to navigate. The application will also be natively mobile aware, which means that it automatically alters its display so that pages and menus will display and function well on your phone,” Mundrane said. “Students should anticipate a better experience from either their computer or their phone.”

Mundrane noted that University staff has been working on this update for many months.

“The final transition is much shorter but will clearly be disruptive to the community,” Mundrane said. “ITS is selective about upgrades or platform replacements and prefers to move forward when there is a clear consensus that the benefits are commensurate with the costs and impacts.”

Mundrane explained that this is part of a new effort by system providers to implement more frequent system upgrades, rather than periodic and substantial ones.

“This contemporary approach allows benefits to be realized more quickly as they do not wait for a long upgrade cycle to complete and the process is dramatically less disruptive,” Mundrane said. “The new version of PeopleSoft is designed to follow the incremental approach going forward.”

If students want to get a sneak peak at the new interface, they can search for ‘PeopleSoft Upgrade’ on kb.uconn.edu. This page will give students access to previews of the new interface, as well as a short list of new terminology to go along with the software update.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.