In Case You Missed It: Week of Nov. 15

Members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, including former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, speaking, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

President Trump challenges election results

President Trump and the Republican Party have challenged election results in six states as of Thursday, according to an article by The Guardian.

In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump’s campaign team has filed at least 30 legal challenges to the result of the Nov. 3 election. NBC News reported that more than half of the lawsuits have not been entertained in court.

On Friday, a judge in Maricopa County, Arizona dismissed the Republicans’ request to delay the certification of the election results. An audit of the state’s results has already been completed, with no discrepancies found.

A Georgia attorney made an attempt to delay the certification of the state’s election results on the grounds that the standard for processing absentee ballots was inconsistent throughout the election. The Georgia deputy secretary of state called the attorney’s claim to block the certification of the results “silly” and “baseless.”

In Michigan, the Trump campaign has attempted to delay the certification of the state’s election results until an independent audit of the ballots can be conducted.

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo a county election worker moves voting machines at the Clark County Election Department, in Las Vegas. Election-related lawsuits flew Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Nevada, where a voting watchdog group organized by a conservative Nevada activist is asking a judge to nullify the Nov. 3 statewide election. Photo by John Locher/AP

Republicans claimed the results of the Nevada election were spoiled by absentee votes being cast against state law, and are asking judges to declare the winner of the election. On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit on grounds that have already been dismissed by Nevada judges.

The Trump campaign hopes to delay the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results, claiming that the state illegally allowed absentee ballots to be corrected and cast — which would have otherwise been disqualified — in Philadelphia and six other counties.

Similarly, in Wisconsin, the Trump campaign hopes to delay the certification of the state’s election results on the same grounds, requiring the recount to be completed before the end of the month.

Former Vice President and Democratic challenger Joe Biden and fellow Democrats have won their races in each state except for Georgia, whose two senate races will both go to a runoff in early January.