‘Jingle Jangle’: Rekindle a childhood flame

Are you looking to replenish your Christmas spirit following this burdensome semester? Netflix has you covered with their new holiday release “Jingle Jangle”. Read more to learn more about the magical and festive film. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

For the longest time, Christmas movies did not hit me as they did before. I thought this numbness was a part of growing up. I thought nothing would top “The Polar Express” or “Home Alone,” but all of this changed when I watched “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

“Jingle Jangle” made me want to curl up in a Christmas onesie (preferably a reindeer) with hot chocolate and snow dancing outside my window! Of course, I would love to give Thanksgiving its time to shine on stage, but it’s things such as this that make me want to jump right past its fall performance every year. This movie is not to be mistaken for another Disney or Hallmark special because it is so much more than that. The direction, the plot, the choreography and the singing are prime examples of what Christmas ought to be.

Above all, I think what grabbed my attention the most was the cast. Prior to watching this movie, I saw multiple promotional pictures and I was immediately intrigued. The casting was so diverse; normally, I don’t see many people in Christmas movies who look like me, so seeing this made me so happy.

Now, enough of me praising the movie – let me give you a brief summary of what it’s about. “Jingle Jangle” is a Christmas movie/musical about an amazing toy maker named Jeronicus Jangle who faces endeavors that are far from Christmas miracles. We follow Jeronicus, his daughter Jessica Jangle and his granddaughter Journey Jangle on a trip to save the reputation of their family. There is so much more to the plot than what I am sharing, but I don’t want to spoil this masterpiece for you, friend!

Moving along, this movie has a ton of exciting characters. It would be so hard to choose my favorite because it wouldn’t be fair to the others, but I’m going to do so anyway! My favorite character in this movie was Ms. Johnston, the mailwoman. She is the moment, the icon, the role I didn’t know I needed to see, but I’m glad I did! Her voice, the way she connects with people in town and ultimately the way she loves everyone really resonates with me (I can’t sing of course, but I relate in every other sense). A close runner-up for my favorite character would be Journey. The Black girl magic got to me; also, her sense of wonder and faith throughout the movie was beautiful.

Now, for the verdict. From the ensembles, to the plot, to the setting and everything else alike, this movie is going to get a 4.5/5. I didn’t give it a perfect score because while I loved the singing, it was a bit overkill. Nonetheless, I enjoyed this movie and would definitely watch it again. If you’re like me, you may have lost that connection to Christmas movies. The holiday itself is amazing, but Christmas movies are just the cherry on top! This holiday season, do yourself a favor: Don’t be afraid to rekindle your childhood flame. Don’t be afraid to enjoy the holiday season as you did years ago with all that it has to offer.

One of the most satisfying aspects of “Jingle Jangle” is the amount of diversity the film has to offer. The film portrays a black protagonist, along with several black characters, which is something that is not always seen in a lot of Christmas films. With that being said, Netflix has been an entertainment company that has always strived to create spaces for POC characters, and “Jingle Jangle” is an excellent example of this. Screenshot courtesy of Netflix via Netflix YouTube channel.

