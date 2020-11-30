The weather is frightful, but winter fashion is delightful

Winter has a bad rep in the fashion world. There’s a misconception that people can’t flaunt their style while staying warm. This is simply false and these winter 2020 trends prove just that. With trench coats, brown tones, plaid and more, who says fashion has to hibernate?

Brown tones

Brown is the new black this winter. Although everyone hated wearing this color when they were younger, it is now seen on social media influencers and runway models alike. All tones of brown are welcome, from tan as sand to dark as bark. Brown pieces you can invest in include turtlenecks, flared pants, cardigans and scarves. Pair different tones of brown for a stylish monochromatic look. Wear a white tee with brown pants and throw on a leather blazer and you’ll be set to bear the cold while looking hot. Brown will be a staple in everyone’s closets this season and beyond.

Corduroy

Corduroy is THE material this winter. Classic colors include tan, brown and black, but bolder colors such as red, forest green and turquoise are still simple to style. Corduroy overshirts can add warmth and style to your T-shirt and jeans. Corduroy skirts are a Thanksgiving staple that can be paired with a cropped sweater, black tights and boots. Elevate your classic T-shirt and jeans look by swapping your denim for flared corduroy high-waisted pants. Stay warm, comfortable and cute in corduroy.

Trench coats

Whether it’s rain, snow or shine, trench coats will be your best friend this season. From casual to formal, you can’t go wrong with a trench coat. Achieve a classic look with a tan or black coat. They pair seamlessly with a sweater and jeans, a dress or a button down and pleated pants. Go bold with a long fur coat to dress up a plain shirt and pants. Stay on-trend with a leather trench coat with a turtleneck and straight-leg jeans. Trench coats are not limited to mysterious T.V. show characters, but they will make you feel like a stylish one.

Sweater vest

Sweater vests have emerged in everyone’s closets this season. Bursting through the seams on TikTok and Instagram, sweater vests are one of the most popular pieces on the Internet. Whether you plan on thrifting, buying online, or stealing from your dad’s closet, sweater vests can elevate any winter outfit. Wear a sweater vest over an oversized button-down shirt with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans. Sweater vests can also be worn over a T-shirt and brown corduroy pants. However you style them, you’ll be warm and fashion-forward this winter.

Plaid

Plaid print is back and giving us major 2014 Tumblr vibes. Six years later, flannels don’t just go around our waist – plaid print can be found on pants, masks, sweaters and more. Plaid adds dimension to a pattern-less outfit in an approachable way. Pair a flannel with a white tee and wide-leg jeans. Wear a pair of plaid pants with a cropped sweater and black boots. Plaid sweaters can be dressed down with leggings and dressed up with leather pants. The options are endless for this versatile print and you need to have it in your life this winter.