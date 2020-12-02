PeopleSoft Student Admin update postponed by week as development team adjusts to changes

The update was first announced on Nov. 17 in an email sent to the student body, but the temporary delay of the project was soon after announced on Nov. 24 in the Student Daily Digest. Mundrane said this was the result of an important team member stepping away from the project for personal reasons.

“A key member of the project left suddenly for personal reasons right before our preparatory dry run, and this has introduced the delay,” Mundrane said.

Mundrane said this delay should not seriously affect the project timeline. They are currently working on the project with the goal of a weekend commencement, and he said they are on-pace to reach this goal.

“The production deployment is currently scheduled to commence this coming weekend, pending successful completion of the dry run, which is in progress now and going according to plan,” Mundrane said.