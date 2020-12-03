UConn class withdrawal deadline extended

The University of Connecticut has extended the deadline for students to withdraw from classes to Dec. 11, according to an email from Provost Carl Lejuez. While students will have the ability to withdraw from a class, it is important to note that any student who does so will receive a ‘W’ on their official transcript. Photos of Wilbur Cross courtesy of Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

“This is a temporary extension to allow students maximum flexibility in managing the impact from COVID-19 to their academic record,” Lejuez said.

According to the email, both undergraduate and graduate students must seek the permission of an advisor in order to officially withdraw from a class. Students will need to seek further approval in order to withdraw from more than one course.

“Students seeking to withdraw from more than one course, or students who have already dropped a course earlier this semester and wish to withdraw from additional courses, will need further approval from their school’s or college’s dean, or at regional campuses, the regional advising director/dean’s designee,” Lejuez said in the email.

While students will have the ability to withdraw from a class, it is important to note that any student who does so will receive a ‘W’ on their official transcript.

“This is the same designation as would be applied any other semester when students drop classes after the second week of classes,” Lujuez said in the email.

Students will have access to the withdrawal form, located on the UConn Registrar’s website, until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Lejuez also noted in the email that discussions are underway to determine the fall semester deadline for students to declare classes as pass/fail.

The pass/fail deadline was temporarily extended for the 2020 spring semester in order to give students more flexibility with their grades, especially those who might have suffered as a result of the sudden transition to online classes.

“We will share further updates as soon as we have finalized details,” he said.