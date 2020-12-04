Feel Good Friday: UConn Stamford to participate in coastal cleanup

Entrance of John J. Boccuzzi Park at Southfield Stamford, CT. On December 12th, The University of Connecticut – Stamford campus will participate in a community coastal cleanup at Boccuzzi Park Beach from 1 to 3 p.m. This even will be led by SoundWaters, a coastal education organization. Photo courtesy of the City of Stamford website.

On Dec. 12, the University of Connecticut Stamford campus will participate in a community coastal cleanup at a popular local beach, according to the UConn Events website.

The cleanup event, which will take place at Boccuzzi Park beach, will last from 1 to 3 p.m.

The beach cleanup will be led by SoundWaters, a coastal education organization that hosts seasonal cleanup days on public shorelines.

The event will focus on cleaning up human debris on the shore. Once the cleanup is complete, a SoundWaters team member will weigh and catalog everything collected before disposing of it appropriately, according to the SoundWaters website volunteer page.

Groups of friends, family and teams of all ages are welcome to sign up and volunteer.

It is required that volunteers wear masks, sturdy shoes and clothes they are willing to get dirty, as well as work gloves. Disposable gloves and bags will be provided, according to the website.

The website also notes that cleaning coastlines improves not only the aesthetic of a beach, but also the coastal environment and wildlife wellbeing. In all SoundWater activities, the value of protecting coastlines is spread through educational activities and games.

SoundWater has experienced growth as an organization due to the efforts of its volunteers.

“The generosity of our supporters enables our work, whether it’s an education sail aboard the Schooner SoundWaters, summer camp scholarships for children or STEM education at our Coastal Education Center,” its website states. “Overall, one third of the students we teach are from low-income communities and receive full or partial scholarship assistance.”

Volunteers are still needed, and all UConn students or faculty are welcome to join.

“Our coastline is one of our most precious resources and all of us must chip in to keep it pristine,” its website states. “SoundWaters is leading the charge, but needs everyone’s help.”