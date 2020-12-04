‘I Am Greta’: A must-watch documentary on Hulu

While many of us know who Greta Thunberg is, Hulu’s newest documentary “I Am Greta” delves a bit further into this amazing and inspiring individual. Its director, Nathan Grossman, begins the documentary when Thunberg was completing her early strikes, on her own, when no one was yet supporting her efforts. She sat outside Swedish Parliament House every day until the 2018 general election, hoping to garner positive change for our current climate crisis.

Thunberg began her quest to better the environment at the young age of 15. Never in a million years did she expect her solo strike to lead her to the place she is today. “I Am Greta” takes you to different places around the globe including France, where she met Emmanuel Macron, and Rome, where she met Pope Francis. The audience sees Greta in all of her moments, both light and dark. We’re taken on her journey living with Aspergers, her travels across the ocean and even the endearing moments spent baking with her mother. While we may view Thunberg as a climate extraordinaire, which she certainly is, the documentary showcases that she’s a regular person just like the rest of us.

Without a doubt, “I Am Greta” is the most inspiring and memorable film I have watched all year … and trust me, there’s been a lot. There were several moments throughout the film that made me emotional, Greta’s dynamic with her family being one. Throughout all her travels, Thunberg’s father is right by her side. He doesn’t let the fear of his family’s safety or the harsh words of politicians stop his daughter from working towards her goal. His selflessness and adoration for his family reminded me of my own father. The numerous speeches still gave me goosebumps — despite having seen them plenty of times before — and I felt honored to be a part of the behind-the-scenes action.

One of my favorite parts of the movie was when young women across the world began to show their support to Thunberg. Anuna De Wever is a young woman from Belgium who was inspired by Thunberg to create change in her own country. The film shows Wever and Thunberg getting on a FaceTime call and then eventually meeting in person, but more importantly, it shows them becoming friends. Their bond and relationship made me realize the true power of Thunberg’s movement. While it can be intimidating to be the first one to create such an uproar, it’s important to remember that in the shadows somewhere, there are people with that same fire in their hearts.

I was amazed and humbled by how strong Thunberg is, despite her watching news anchors and politicians calling her a “brat” or a “depressed and extremely anxious girl.” From the looks of it, she hasn’t let their words impact her greatly, if at all. She has a mission in mind and is determined to do everything in her power to remain on task. Not only did she devote hundreds of days to striking, but her sail across the ocean to the United Nations Climate Action Summit was not an easy passage. For the sake of all of our futures, Thunberg sailed for two weeks with not even a stove to cook hot meals. Her selflessness and passion are entirely motivating.

While this was my first time watching “I Am Greta,” it definitely will not be my last. I am immensely inspired to create change in my own community and devote more of my time learning about the climate crisis, and most importantly, doing something about it.

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars