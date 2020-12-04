Last Christmas is gone, quarantine Christmas is here

Huskies around the world wish each other a happy holiday. Originally tweeted by UConn (@UConn) on December 3, 2020.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, COVID-19 trying to nip at your mask. Did you like my rendition of “The Christmas Song?” I’m aptly relabeling it as “The Quarantine Holiday Song” (with new lyrics, of course).

If you’ve been living under a rock, then you may have missed how COVID-19 is running rampantly across the world. It has caused us to stay inside since March and wear masks as we rise and fall in and out of bed. Ultimately, it has changed the way in which we live. This global pandemic has not let up, as it has made its way into December!

This holiday season will be unlike any other. This may be difficult for you to accept, but don’t worry, friend, that’s where I step in! While I’ve given you many tips and tricks for many other life hacks, today we are going to focus on enjoying the holiday season safely!

To thoroughly enjoy December and bask in all it has to offer, the first thing to do is get tested for COVID-19. The test itself seems intimidating, but I promise it will only last a few seconds. Also, it is better to get tested as opposed to being an asymptomatic carrier. Personally, I don’t want a lot for Christmas. But, the one thing I need is to enjoy the holiday season without aches, pains and the fear of hurting someone I love.

Medical Assistant administers a COVID-19 test as people wait in line, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. The first thing students (and their families) should do this break is get tested for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Another way to stay safe this year is to keep gatherings small and at home. While this time of year is normally spent with as many friends as possible, hopping from party to party, it would be wise to tone down the gallivanting. The spread of COVID-19 is unrelenting, and while you could be caroling around town, the virus could be right there with you, stealing the show.

By this time (hypothetically), you and your mutuals have been tested. But if you can’t go out to parties or run around town, then what can you do? Here are a few alternatives to quell your longing for previous celebrations: a Zoom party, a small holiday brunch, driving around to see Christmas lights, holiday movie nights, making gingerbread houses, making ornaments, baking festive desserts or even a secret Santa exchange. There are many ways to fill your heart with joy this year, so give these activities a gander!

This year did not go as any of us planned; being torn from reality in quarantine and stripped from the ones we love has become the new normal. Again, I wish we could spend the holidays as we normally would, but to keep everyone beyond our reach safe, it is important to heed these tips and tricks to make the most of what we have. Friend, please continue to get tested and wear your mask and wash your hands to prevent COVID-19 from ruining your holiday season. Until next time, I hope these words have been helpful to you, and I hope you have an amazing rest of 2020.