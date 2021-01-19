7 tips for a great semester

Sometimes the beginning of a new semester can be overwhelming and daunting, but placing things into perspective always helps using these 7 tips. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.

During regular times, we would all be gearing up for a semester filled with on-campus activities, big lecture halls, club meetings, and more; yet, things still look a little different. Despite us all continually trying to navigate COVID-19 and all of the changes it has presented, we are still capable of having an amazing semester. Here are seven quick tips that will help you make the most out of college during this ongoing pandemic:

Spend 30 minutes outside each day

Since most of our classes are done through our computer screen, it can be easy to spend the entire day locked up inside. Time goes by and before you know it, the sun is setting and you haven’t stepped foot outside all day. There’s something to be said about the effects of fresh air on both our physical and mental health. Now I’m not saying you have to spend half your day outside, but try to incorporate at least 30 minutes of outside activity into your routine. And plus, who doesn’t want a study break?

Study on campus

Despite campus being mostly virtual, there are ways to study on campus while also being safe and following guidelines. The library gives students access to individual rooms to rent out for a few hours at a time. Students are also free to use lecture halls or rooms in various buildings to complete their studies.

Prioritize your mental health

This past year has been difficult for everybody, literally. No one could have ever imagined what 2020 actually looked like, yet here we are. If you’ve made it this far, be proud of yourself! It’s important to celebrate the small wins and truly take care of not only our physical wellbeing, but our mental wellbeing too. If you find yourself struggling (which is more than normal) don’t hesitate to reach out to resources on campus. Student Health and Wellness provides counseling services that can be found on their website.

Self-care

One way of preserving mental health is through acts of self-care. It doesn’t have to be anything too drastic or time consuming. Taking a bath, cooking yourself a nice meal, treating yourself to take-out are all fast ways to show yourself some love. Another way of showing up for yourself that can help immensely with virtual class is getting ready in the morning. Instead of rolling out of bed and getting on Zoom, take five minutes to change and wash up.

Use Google Calendar

My favorite way of staying organized is through Google Calendar. Not only can you color coordinate everything, but it’s so convenient to be able to switch things around through a simple click. I personally create a different calendar for every class and activity in my life, so that I’m on my ball game 24/7!

Explore new things

One of the many benefits of being at home for most of the day, is it gives you the time and liberty to try new things. That hour that you spent in between classes on campus can now be used to delve into a new personal project. If you’ve never enjoyed reading, but recently have wanted to explore the book world, go to your local library and pick up a new read! Learn to paint, or juggle or even cook up delicious meals. The possibilities are endless.

Place things into perspective

Sometimes the beginning of a new semester can be overwhelming and daunting, but placing things into perspective always helps. Rather than looking at things head-on, take a more indirect approach and look at things from a greater point of view. Realize the importance of tasks five years from now, the heaviness of emotions, and rid yourself of unwarranted stresses.