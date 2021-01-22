UConn police officer and his wife charged with stalking and harassment

University of Connecticut police officer Peter Zavickas, 54, and his wife Tammi Zavickas, 55, have been charged with stalking and harassing two UConn employees.

The second degree charges against Tammi Zavickas came after investigators said they discovered she participated in her husband’s illegal activity.

“Prosecutors said their investigation showed that between September 30, 2019 and October 21, 2020, Zavickas, watched the employees on live video and searched archived video of two UConn Public Safety parking lots on the Storrs campus,” The Associated Press said. “[Peter] Zavickas, who is assigned to the school’s Avery Point campus, had no legitimate business purpose to utilize the camera system to view footage on the Storrs campus, prosecutors said.”

Investigators believe Zavickas and his wife were together on numerous occasions when they were accused of photographing the victims.

“This has been a thorough investigation, and it revealed that there was another party who assisted Officer Zavickas, and that happened to be his wife, a civilian employee of the University of Connecticut,” Matthew Gedansky, Tolland State’s Attorney said.

The couple are also accused of sending letters about the victims to people uninvolved in their activity. Zavickas also allegedly used the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing System, which allows police access to various state and federal law enforcement data and resources, AP said.

“The victims in this case were greatly affect by Mr. Zavickas’ actions,” Gedansky said. “The Division of Criminal Justice is committed to applying the law fairly and equally. No one is above the law, including those who are given the responsibility to serve and protect the public.”

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the investigation began in August 2020 and has continued over the course of the fall.

“The employees charged in connection with this case were placed on administrative leave starting in November as the investigation was underway,” Reitz said. “This is standard practice to preserve the integrity of the investigation and legal rights of those involved. Their employment statue will depend on the outcome of personnel reviews which are currently in process.”

Tammi Zavickas was released on a $1,000 bond and is to appear Feb. 3 in Superior Court in Tolland.

Peter Zavickas was released on a $25,000 bond while he faces nine offenses, and is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3