Virtual Spring Involvement Fair to showcase what UConn has to offer

The University of Connecticut Virtual Spring Involvement Fair will be held on the week of Jan. 25, an event that will both guide students in finding a campus interest and help them learn more about clubs and organizations.

UConn students will have access to the fair virtually from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29. Student organization leaders have been essential to virtual planning, according to Kristen Carr, the coordinator of involvement and student organization support programs.

“This event is sponsored by the Student Activities department and is only possible with the help of our current student organization leaders,” Carr said in an email. “Even during these unprecedented times, our student organizations are passionate in making new connections.”

The fair is virtual this spring as it was in fall 2020 and is hosted directly on UConntact.uconn.edu. While searching for an event, an attendee can filter participating groups by category or interest. Once the attendee is in the fair they can request to join groups, find out more info about interests and have live Zoom or Webex sessions with current students to learn more, according to the Student Activities webpage.

The formatting of the virtual involvement fair was improved to be easier and more accessible than the Virtual Fall Involvement Fair, according to the Student Activities webpage.

The clubs and organizations of the fair will be categorized by day. Jan. 26, for example, is dedicated to Storrs Sports, Gaming, Fan Clubs and Special Interests, according to the UConnect website.

Students working on organizing the involvement fair were motivated to continue work virtually because of positive feedback from students joining a part of the campus community. Zach Files, an eighth-semester business major, explained why he believes the fair is important.

“The Involvement Fair is a great opportunity to discover the right student organization for you and become an engaged member of our campus community,” Files said. “I look forward to interacting with my peers, who hold a wide array of interests, and establish connections that will last throughout my college experience and beyond.”

Carr described the array of possibilities a new or returning student attending the fair will experience.

“From academic, volunteer, performance, sporting and many special interest groups, the Involvement Fair offers the opportunity to find out about what great organizations that await,” Carr said in an email. “Getting involved can help you make friends, build your resume, expand your horizons, develop your leadership skills and have fun all while doing something that interests you.”

For information about the organization and club lineups for each day of the fair, students should visit the Involvement Fair’s webpage, on the Student Activities website. For other questions about the Involvement Fair, email getinvolved@uconn.edu.