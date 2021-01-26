Where to study at UConn Storrs

Students at the University of Connecticut may find limited options of where to study during the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior semesters, students could use academic buildings on campus at their leisure, but the pandemic has prompted new restrictions on shared spaces.

Homer Babbidge Library will have study spaces available by appointment on the 1, B and Plaza levels. Jean Nelson, the Head of Communications & Engagement for the UConn Library, said that the online seat reserve system has changed slightly since fall semester based on student feedback.

“We have made some modifications based on user feedback from fall, including allowing for longer reservation times of four hours, easily identifying what seats have power available and adding photos of the seats to help make an informed decision,” Nelson said.

Group space is still limited, Nelson explained. “I think one of the biggest questions we received last semester was use of group study spaces. Unfortunately they are not available, but there are some spaces where there are seats close together on Level One where you could do group work,” Nelson said. Research carrels, lockers, classrooms, maker studios and meeting spaces in Homer Babbidge are all currently unavailable. Beside the library, students can use Nexus, an online scheduling tool, to reserve study space in academic buildings across campus. These buildings include McHugh Hall, Information Technologies Engineering Building and Oak Hall, among others. Reservations are made in 85 minute blocks and can be made up to two weeks in advance. “Beside the library, students can use Nexus, an online scheduling tool, to reserve study space in academic buildings across campus.”

As for study spots that don’t require reservations, students can look to both the Student Union and UC Cafés, such as The Beanery and Up & Atom. However, not all UC Cafés will be open for the spring 2021 semester.

Wilbur’s in the Wilbur Cross Building and Chem Café in the Chemistry Building will both be closed for the spring semester. Bookworms Café in Homer Babbidge Library and Up & Atom in the BioPhysics building will both open after residential quarantine ends on Feb. 1.

In all study spaces across campus, physical distancing and mask wearing are still required.