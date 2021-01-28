A poem for you — yes, you! — from the editorial board

The hope is that this poem light a fuse for you to amuse and write some news! Illustration by Michelle Chimid/The Daily Campus

So begins another semester.

A virus has forced us to sequester

And now our college experience

Is really a college in-experience:

A rectangular metal slab

Is most of our days until we get a jab

In our arms.

But what about farms?

What about windmills

And landfills

And politics

And acoustics?

Don’t you wish

You could take all the rubbish

All the polish

And with a flourish

Of a pen, write it all away? Don’t you wish

You could dish

Out opinions on anything?

What if you could string

Together words

Not just about trees or birds

But about things that actually happen?

What if you had a camera, and snap! In

A second could take a photo

Of a cow or barn or even a boat — oh! —

Or of anything else that catches your eye?

The possibilities never run dry —

At the student-run paper you can do all this and more

So, today we implore

You — yes, you! — If you are a student

Looking for amusement

Join The Daily Campus!

We promise we aren’t pompous

So come to Sunday meetings

Click the link and hear the greetings…