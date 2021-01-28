A poem for you — yes, you! — from the editorial board

So begins another semester.
A virus has forced us to sequester
And now our college experience
Is really a college in-experience:
A rectangular metal slab
Is most of our days until we get a jab
In our arms.
But what about farms?
What about windmills
And landfills
And politics
And acoustics?
Don’t you wish
You could take all the rubbish
All the polish
And with a flourish
Of a pen, write it all away? Don’t you wish
You could dish
Out opinions on anything?
What if you could string
Together words
Not just about trees or birds
But about things that actually happen?
What if you had a camera, and snap! In
A second could take a photo
Of a cow or barn or even a boat — oh! —
Or of anything else that catches your eye?
The possibilities never run dry —
At the student-run paper you can do all this and more
So, today we implore
You — yes, you! — If you are a student
Looking for amusement
Join The Daily Campus!
We promise we aren’t pompous
So come to Sunday meetings
Click the link and hear the greetings…