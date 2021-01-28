Coming to Netflix in February: ‘To All the Boys’ threequel, ‘iCarly,’ and more

As we continue to settle into the semester and classes start to ramp up, you might start to think about what Netflix might have in store for the month of February. We’ll all want those much-needed study breaks sooner or later. Netflix’s February additions make for a small list, but there are still some good titles to keep an eye out for.

Probably the most notable of Netflix’s newest additions is that the first two seasons of Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” are being added on Feb. 8. Following this on Feb. 12, the third installment of the “To All the Boys” films, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” will be released. The new film will follow Lara Jean as she returns from a family trip to Korea and starts to think about her college plans with, or without, her boyfriend Peter.

On Feb. 1, Netflix will be adding “Eat Pray Love” and romance comedy “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” both starring Julia Roberts. Leonardo DiCaprio will also have a couple movies added with the sci-fi thriller “Inception” and mystery film “Shutter Island.” Some other Feb. 1 releases to check out are “Zathura: A Space Adventure” and “The Bank Job.”

On Feb. 2, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” will have a second season added. On Feb. 5, the Netflix documentary “Strip Down, Rise Up” will follow a group of women as they explore the meaning and movement of pole dancing. Feb. 5 will also see the release of “Malcolm & Marie,” an indie film starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple who experience painful revelations about their relationship that test their love for each other. Netflix will also add “The Conjuring” and its sequel on Feb. 21, and on Feb. 23 the documentary about soccer legend “Pelé.”

As for what’s leaving Netflix in February, there aren’t too many notable titles either. The buddy cop comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg “The Other Guys” will be leaving on Feb. 11, while the contemporary “Psycho” prequel, “Bates Motel,” will say goodbye to Netflix’s shelves on Feb. 19. The crime-thriller film “The Frozen Ground,” starring Nicholas Cage, will leave on Feb. 26.

On the final day of February, a decent number of films will be leaving the streaming site. Be sure to check out the Scorsese classic “Goodfellas” and the Emma Stone comedy “Easy A” before they’re gone. Also leaving is the mystery-thriller “The Gift,” the drama film starring Clint Eastwood “Gran Torino,” the action thriller “Haywire,” the Walt Disney biopic starring Tom Hanks “Saving Mr. Banks” and the crime and history film “LA 92.”

For a full list of what’s coming and leaving Netflix in February, check out bgr.com.