Women’s Basketball Preview: No. 3 UConn hits the road against No. 19 Arkansas looking to extend their undefeated season

This Thursday, Jan. 28, the 10-0 UConn Huskies will travel to face the 11-6 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Thursday night’s contest will mark only the second time these two teams have met, with the first being a 100-64 victory for UConn back in 1998. That being said, the Razorbacks are currently on a two-game losing streak while the Huskies remain in the midst of an undefeated season.

The last time UConn played was a 72-41 win over Georgetown without their leading passer, scorer and the reigning Big East Freshman of the Week, guard Paige Bueckers. UConn expects to get a boost when Bueckers returns to the lineup, which head coach Geno Auriemma said could potentially be on Thursday.

If UConn has an advantage over Arkansas, it’s on the defense end. The Huskies have scored an average of 85.1 points-per-game this season, while the Razorbacks have scored 85.4. But on the other end, UConn is allowing only 48.5 points-per-game while Arkansas is allowing 74.4.

Arkansas has four players averaging at least 11.6 points-per-game, including their leading scorer, Chelsea Dungee who is scoring 21.6 points-per-game. UConn will need to shut down Arkansas’s top guns in order to secure a victory.

The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.