Around the Big East women’s basketball

Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards, left, drives to the basket past DePaul’s Kiara Dallmann (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This week was a slow one for Big East women’s basketball, with multiple games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The biggest story was UConn’s loss to No. 19 Arkansas, followed by a massive bounce back victory over No. 17 DePaul. Still, there were a couple of key matchups the conference was able to sneak in.

Marquette 95, Villanova 77

Marquette continues to bulldoze almost every conference opponent they’ve faced, this time in an 18-point victory over a now 10-3 Villanova team. The Golden Eagles got off to a very hot start, outscoring the Wildcats 27 to 14 in the first quarter. The team relied heavily on their starters, as four of five played at least 30 minutes of basketball.

The player of the game was guard Selena Lott, who put up 27 points, five rebounds and 11 assists with no turnovers. She had a very hot hand from deep, making five of baskets beyond the arc. Each of the starters for Marquette had double-digit scoring numbers en route to this quality road win for the team.

Villanova was led by the scoring tandem of Maddy Siegrist and Brianna Herlihy, who each put up 19 points on 50 percent shooting. Herlihy was a force down low, accumulating three of the team’s four blocks on the day. Nova relied more heavily on their bench than Marquette, as eight of their nine players hit at least 10 minutes played.

While Marquette has yet to play No. 3 UConn and No. 17 DePaul, it is quietly in second place in the conference standings. The Golden Eagles hope to prove their worth next week, as they will host both UConn and DePaul. Villanova, on the other hand, was able to bounce back against one win Butler on Sunday. They look to carry this momentum into next week, which has them squaring off against Creighton and Providence, the two teams directly below them in the standings.

Creighton 65, Georgetown 57

By far the closest game of the week, Creighton takes this one home in an eight point win over Georgetown, whose only win thus far has been against 1-11 Butler. The story of this game lies in the three point percentages, as Butler went 1-for-14 beyond the arc, and Creighton shot a decent clip of 12-for-27. The Bluejays also moved the ball much better than the Hoyas, racking up 18 assists to Georgetown’s seven.

This game’s top players were the duo of Temi Carda and Payton Brotzki , who combined for 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. They played the vast majority of the game, with Carda only sitting out for one minute.

On the other side, Georgetown’s Kelsey Ransom was a force to be reckoned with , putting up 22 points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out three assists. Rough nights of shooting from the bench (1-for-9) and from starter Yasmin Ott (1-for-6) didn’t help the squad in their losing effort.

Creighton (3-3 in conference) takes on a few tough teams this week in Villanova and Marquette, giving them a great opportunity to boost their position in the Big East standings. Georgetown looks to get their second win of the year this week against Marquette and Providence at home.