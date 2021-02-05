Huskies take on Northeastern Friday

Following its 12-goal sweep against Merrimack last weekend, UConn seek to continue their two-game win streak this weekend on the road against No. 14 Northeastern. While Northeastern (6-4-2) are a new face to the Huskies (7-6-2) this season, both sides have a history against one another from last year.

The Huskies will first travel to the Matthews Arena in Boston, Mass. on Friday to face NU. When UConn faced their Husky counterpart last year, they managed to beat Northeastern in their own rink 3-2 in overtime. This was after UConn lost to NU 5-2 at home. Despite this victory on the road, head coach Mike Cavanaugh is aware of how strong a team NU has been this season.

“I think they’ve been as good a team offensively in our league for the last five years as anybody,” he said. “Their power play is dynamic. They really have a great understanding of where their outs are. … We’re gonna have to be really diligent, certainly with our penalty kill, and we can’t take a lot of penalties, especially unnecessary penalties.”

Looking at their Friday evening opponents, Northeastern will enter the match after losing to No. 1 Boston College 6-2. The only scorers of that match were forward Riley Hughes on a power play in the first period and forward Michael Kesselring in the second period.

One of UConn’s “one to watch” this weekend is none other than junior forward Jonny Evans. Evans, who tallied up six points in UConn’s weekend series against Merrimack, was named Hockey East Player of the Week because of his performance. Evans also became a candidate for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award. Junior goaltender Tomas Vomacka also had his name under a watch list for the 2021 Mike Richter Award, which is given by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Mike Cavanaugh also spoke about Jonny Evans being called up for the Hobey Baker Award.

“Jonny’s always had the skill set and the IQ …,” Cavanaugh said. “He’s a kid that plays a lot of minutes for us. He kills penalties, he’s on the power play, he’ll play four-on-four. … So when you’re playing that type of minutes … you gotta be in great shape; and it’s not just cardio, it’s physical strength.”