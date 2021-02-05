Women’s Basketball: Huskies head to Milwaukee for a matchup against the red-hot Golden Eagles

| PREVIEW |



The Huskies are in Milwaukee to face Marquette tomorrow!



7 PM ET on SNY and 97-9 ESPN https://t.co/traLpti9yi — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 5, 2021

After a quick stop back in Storrs, UConn is back on the road to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Ten games into conference play, the Huskies (12-1, 10-0 Big East) remain undefeated and have yet to win a game by less than 20 points, but the Golden Eagles will provide them with their toughest challenge since rejoining the Big East.

Like UConn, Marquette (12-2, 9-1 Big East) gets contributions across the board, with all five of their starters scoring at least eight points per game. One player to watch, however, is senior guard Selena Lott who leads the team in both scoring (16.1) and assists (4.6). Lott is playing her best basketball as of late, averaging 18 points and 4 assists over the team’s current six-game win streak and could leave the Huskies with their hands full.



It will be crucial for UConn to shut down the senior, as they’ve continuously been torched by the other team’s best guard. In their past three games, the Huskies have allowed their opponent’s leading scorer to put up 37, 19 and 33 points respectively while shooting at least 45% from the field, so keep an eye on if they are able to keep Lott in check.

For UConn, they continue to discover new things about this team as the season goes on. With Christyn Williams, Aubrey Griffin and Anna Makurat out in their last matchup against St. John’s, it was freshmen Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl picking up the slack and putting up career-high numbers in the win, highlighted by a 32-point outburst from Bueckers.

The status of Williams and Griffin is unknown heading into this matchup, so the freshmen may need to be relied upon once again in this one.

Newcomers aside, the name to keep an eye on in this one is Olivia Nelson-Ododa. After a hot start to her season that saw her earn her first Big East Player of the Week honor, the junior has fallen into a bit of a slump, averaging just 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in her last three games. But with Marquette’s tallest rotation player standing at just 6-foot-2, this game is set up to be a comeback performance for Nelson-Ododa to hopefully get her back on track for the games ahead.

Marquette will likely earn a spot in the tournament come March and will provide a good opening game for the Huskies as they start the toughest stretch of basketball thus far in their season. The matchup is scheduled for Friday Feb. 5 with tipoff set for 7 p.m. and can be watched on SNY.