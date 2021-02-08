Health Beat: COVID-19 vaccine deliveries prevent shortage at UConn Health

The University of Connecticut Health Center, viewed from the side of the academic entrance. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

The Connecticut National Guard provided a special delivery of one thousand COVID-19 vaccines to UConn Health last week, after the hospital faced a shortage of first doses and was forced to reschedule many vaccinations for Connecticut citizens.

The extra doses came from a location in the state that had surplus vaccines, and gave many of the state’s top priority residents their first doses.

“I am feeling good that we can provide this precious resource to our 75 years and older patient population when we know the vaccine supply is scarce,” said Dr. Kim Metcalf, a vaccine coordinator for UConn Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

Vaccine appointments for both first and second doses after Feb. 8 will not be impacted by the delivery of new vaccines. However, UConn Health said the uncertainty in vaccine deliveries means that scheduled dates will be decided on a weekly basis.

While COVID-19 remains a major focus of UConn Health’s efforts, UConn Health is still providing other information to keep people aware of possible health problems, and how to prevent them.

UConn Health cardiologist Supriya Tigadi starred in a one minute video uploaded on the UConn Health YouTube channel, explaining the risk women face from heart disease, and how it can be prevented. One in three women will die from some form of heart disease, but Dr. Tigadi said over 80% of heart attacks and strokes can be prevented with proper education and awareness.

“I think women overall put their home and family first, and tend to ignore what our symptoms are” explained Dr. Tigadi in the video. Among the early symptoms of heart disease are nausea, heartburn, vomiting and back pain. If women recognize these early symptoms, healthcare professionals can provide methods to prevent future development of heart disease.

While heart disease shows up differently in everyone, it is critical that people know what the early stages are, what can increase their risk and how to prevent it.

“Listen to your body,” Dr. Tigadi said. “If one does not feel right, she should seek care.”