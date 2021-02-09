Nothing Gold(en) Can Stay: Marquette caps off long week with home losses

The unprecedented nature of conducting any semblance of athletic events in the past 12 months has taken its toll on players, coaches, officials and media members. After the cancellation of NCAA sporting events last winter, it has been a struggle to keep up with the rampant COVID-19 cases which have postponed hundreds of games across the country, even with mass vaccine distribution on the horizon.

After not playing a single game from Dec. 22 to Jan. 15, the Marquette women’s basketball team appeared to be unphased from the lockdown, rattling off four consecutive victories after an initial stumble in their first game back against Seton Hall in Jersey.

The Golden Eagles spread their wings and took flight to Omaha on Monday night, where they looked to ruffle the feathers of the Creighton Bluejays. While usually consuming a balanced breakfast of multiple double digit scorers, it was an all-out buffet for sophomore forward Camryn Taylor. The 6-foot-2 forward from Peoria held the squad on her back, pouring in a season-high 27 points, missing only two shots from the field en route to a 66-53 road victory. Diaper Dandy Emma Ronsiek and her 16-point effort became a moot point as the Golden Eagles kept the momentum going into the nation’s capital , as they battled Georgetown, who has lived in the basement of the Big East standings since the birth of this season. This time, however, the continental breakfast was on Jordan King.

King, the fourth leading scorer on Marquette, tallied 17 points, with the Golden Eagles again having only one player in double figures during the night. Despite Georgetown shooting at a 10% clip higher and winning the fourth quarter, the Hoyas only made one 3 pointer all night, and turned the ball over sixteen times to eight assists. It was too little too late for the basement dwellers as Marquette eked by, 55-48.

DePaul releases Husky-induced demons, beats Marquette on road

The return of UConn to the Big East has had its impact felt across the country, specifically within the conference itself. However, no teams in the conference have had to adapt to the perennial powerhouse more than the DePaul Blue Demons. The No. 22 team in the nation has only suffered conference losses to Geno, Paige and company, getting steamrolled in Storrs by 23 points a month ago. While many viewed it as a reality check of sorts, the loss seemed to light a fuse under the Blue Demons, who blew out their next four opponents by a combined 57 points. But unfortunately for DePaul, those Huskies came into town for their second meeting and unleashed a fury of offense. UConn became the second team to score triple digits against DePaul this season, marching into the Windy City on a mission. Looking to shake off the drubbing, the Blue Demons went to Milwaukee desperate to get the bad taste out of their mouths to cool off a red hot Marquette squad.

Unlike the previous affair, DePaul’s offense was firing on all cylinders. The starting five scored all but one of the points on the afternoon for the Blue Demons, with only six players registering double digit minutes. The dynamic duo of Deja Church and Sonya Morris lit up the Golden Eagles’ defense, scoring 24 and 23 points, respectively. Church and Lexi Held dazzled on the defensive end of the ball, combining for 10 steals, which was as many as the entire Marquette team had on the day combined. The Golden Eagles finally flew too close to the sun, as Marquette wasted 21-point displays from both Lauren Van Kleunen and Jordan King, the latter of whom kept up her individual hot streak from the field. After getting its meetings with UConn out of the way, the Blue Demons look to secure the second seed in the Big East tournament by traveling to Queens to take on a struggling St John’s squad.

Games to watch this week:

2/8: South Carolina at UConn

2/10: DePaul at St John’s

2/13: Marquette at Providence