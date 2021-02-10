2021 Golden Globe Nominations: Predictions, Surprises and Snubs

With the Golden Globe Awards vastly approaching, Daily Campus author, Gino Giansanti Jr, has put together a small rendition of some predictions of what is to come about that night. Photo Courtesy of Bleechers.com.

While a usual January and February would include the several star-studded ceremonies of the American award season, 2020 was a non-traditional year and therefore its subsequent award season must also break tradition.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards in a virtual announcement featuring actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson in what was probably the shortest nomination ceremony in the history of the Golden Globes.

In a year where movie theaters have gone dark and traditional film-making studios have been thrown into chaos, streaming services have risen to the occasion, evident in the clear domination by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu in this year’s lineup. Netflix leads the pack with 42 nominations.

That being said, just because they were nominated doesn’t mean they were necessarily good. The film categories specifically lacked in this way, as the sheer lack of big blockbuster flicks to come out of 2020 allowed particular films to be nominated that wouldn’t have had a shot in an ordinary season.

My guess is that “Mank” will take the top prize of Best Picture – Drama, simply out of the fact that Hollywood loves to reward movies about itself. My hope is that “Mank” can nab the Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture as Amanda Seyfried is a darling of the movie industry who has yet to be recognized for her talent, and Chadwick Boseman will hopefully take Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama posthumously for his leading role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

As far as the Musical/Comedy category goes, there are slim pickings. While I am absolutely obsessed with the musical Hamiliton, and the feature film released on Disney+, I have a hard time viewing it as an acceptable nominee, not because it is bad, but rather because it is the exact piece of work created on stage. Let the Tonys judge the quality of a theatrical performance and stick to the usual suspects for the Globes. We know “Hamilton” is phenomenal; do we really need the HFPA’s stamp of approval? Although I will admit that a Golden Globe win for Lin Manuel Miranda as Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy would not be the worst outcome, just for that fact that Miranda is an amazing human being who deserves every award available to him.

And speaking of the Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category, I think it’s particularly insulting that James Corden was nominated for his role in “The Prom.” While I really enjoyed “The Prom” and think it has a decent shot to win Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, Corden was by far the weakest link of the otherwise strong performances. Corden’s portrayal of a gay man as a straight actor has been widely criticized since the film’s release, and the fact that the HFPA is rewarding this poor casting choice while shutting out the stronger performance of Meryl Streep is unacceptable.

Television series will prove a much more interesting fight as not only have more shows been produced in 2020, but audiences have had more free time to watch and enjoy all that TV has to offer. PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek” will likely sweep the Musical/Comedy category as in the 2020 Emmys. While I think Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara are locks for their respective acting categories, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy may have a tougher time against the wide range of talent in their categories to pull off the same Musical/Comedy acting monopoly they had at the Emmys, especially against Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.”

“The Crown” seems to be the frontrunner in the Drama category for television, unless the phenomenal third season of “Ozark” will give the Brits a run for their money. I think Emma Corrin, nominated for Best Television Actress – Drama Series, stands a particularly strong chance against her competitors for her dazzling depiction of the beloved Princess Diana. After all, the HFPA is known to reward up-and-coming ingénues.

No young actress is more well-regarded, however, than Anya Taylor-Joy, who received two nominations for her leading roles in “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Personally, I think the latter is hers to lose, as it is likely to sweep the Television Motion Picture category.

While every award nomination list has a few snubs, I find it a little upsetting that the HFPA chose to nominate “Ratched” over “Bridgerton” for Best Drama Series as “Bridgerton” proved widely more popular with both critics and audiences alike, and I will not even touch the laughably ridiculous nomination of “Emily in Paris” for Best Musical/Comedy Series.

The 78th Golden Globes will broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC with veteran co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will perform their hostess duties from opposite sides of the country with Fey in New York City and Poehler in Beverly Hills. Nominees are expected to tune in from around the world and receive their awards in whatever creative and amusing fashion the HFPA concocts.

