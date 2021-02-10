Fantastic Films and Where to Find Them: ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

Edgar Wright’s 2007 film “Hot Fuzz” is one of the greatest action comedies of all time, combining both comedy and action into one spectacular film. Photo courtesy of the Mind Reels.

Edgar Wright’s 2007 film “Hot Fuzz” is one of the greatest action comedies of all time. It delivers countless comedic scenes, while also giving audiences some of the most enjoyable action sequences you will ever see. “Hot Fuzz” elevates the “buddy-cop” movie genre, using a meta-premise for one of the craziest third acts of a film in recent memory.

The first reason why this film is successful is because of the chemistry between its two leads: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. There are few actors that have as much comedic chemistry. Especially in the third act, their chemistry elevates the picture beyond its premise. The comedic sequences are also benefited by this chemistry, executing certain moments more authentically than other “buddy-cop” movies with less cohesive leads.

Another reason why “Hot Fuzz” is fantastic is because of its unique direction and editing. Wright’s style is almost rhythmic, with his signature montage sequences that use quick cuts and zooms to quickly showcase a character’s journey. This style is at its best in the movie’s memorable action sequences, where Wright delivers some incredible visual moments that are both comedic and artistically composed.

In most action comedies, the storyline doesn’t contain many thematic elements, simply setting up a high-octane third act action sequence. That isn’t the case with “Hot Fuzz”; this film delivers some surprisingly poignant themes for an action comedy. It tackles issues such as xenophobia, the divide between urban and rural communities and the balance between work and play in the chase for a meaningful life. While these thematic elements aren’t what defines this film, they definitely elevate the picture above other action comedies.

This movie could not be discussed properly without mentioning its absolutely insane third act. The third act of “Hot Fuzz” legitimately might be the most fun final act of any movie you have ever seen in your life. It delivers on every element set up in the first two acts, giving viewers one of the most satisfying finales ever. The hilarious set pieces make the exaggerated action sequences even more fun to watch, as the film almost makes fun of itself with its execution.

The only gripe I have with “Hot Fuzz” would be the way it delivered its plot twist. While it was set up to a certain degree, I believe it could have been built up much better. I think they should have set up the film’s rural setting as more of a meticulously crafted place, rather than the generic rural town it is set up to be. This isn’t too big of an issue, as this film is a comedy, but it could have been executed more effectively.

“Hot Fuzz” is one of the best action-comedies you can watch, with a unique style, a great story, and one of the most fun third-act action sequences you will ever see. It truly is a fantastic film.

