Roundtable: Where will Carson Wentz play next season?

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans’ appetites for big deals, it’s caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. Photo by Matt Ludtke/AP Photo, File.

A couple weeks ago, the DC Sports Section discussed where we thought Texans QB Deshaun Watson should land for next year. Now it’s Carson Wentz’s turn. After being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts late last season, fans are expecting the Eagles’ second overall pick from the 2016 draft to be on the move. The only question now is: Where will he end up? Organizations have seen Wentz at his best a few years back and at his worst more recently, so odds are he has a myriad of teams calling for his services. In today’s roundtable, we will be making our picks for the most likely place Wentz lands for the 2021 season.

Cole Stefan

Campus Correspondent

The quarterback carousel that is taking place this offseason is going to be a thrilling watch. Keeping up with my theme and predictions, I would like to see Wentz go across the state to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a big gambit here if you’re the Steelers, but it’s not that fictitious. Wentz would be traded for Mason Rudolph so Rudolph could be the backup to Hurts. Meanwhile Wentz would take a backup role and eventually take over Roethlisberger’s starting spot after a year of observing a veteran and improving his game. The big catch here is Wentz has to return to MVP form, otherwise the trade is a waste and a huge salary dump for the Eagles. But if Wentz does return to MVP form, that Steelers team might go farther than an 11-0 start, if not go for a deep playoff run.

Sebastian Garay-Ortega

Staff Writer

There is no doubt in my mind that the best landing spot for Carson Wentz is in Indianapolis. For one, the success head coach Frank Reich had with QB Phillip Rivers last season is something to be admired; while it seemed as if Rivers’s exceptional abilities were all but gone, Reich managed to squeeze the last bit of life out of him, lowering his interception total from 20 last season to 11 this season, and raising his overall QB rating from 88.5 in 2019 to 97.0 in 2020. I believe the same thing can happen with Wentz, even more so because Reich was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017 — Wentz’s best season as a professional. Most importantly, the Colts can guarantee an efficient and reliable running game, which would take the pressure off Wentz’s shoulders and allow for more usage of the play-action pass — something that was practically non-existent under former head coach Doug Peterson. All-in-all, the Colts seem to be the best fit for a QB whose career is on life support.

Danny Barletta

Sports Editor

Indianapolis is probably the best fit for Wentz, but I believe the team that could use him the most is the Denver Broncos. Now, I’m not sure what their financial situation is and how much of Wentz’s atrocious contract they are willing/able to take on, but they need to bring in a quarterback. They need someone with experience to at least create some competition at the position. Drew Lock is not who they thought he was going to be after his solid end to the 2019 season, as he was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2020. I know he is still young, but the rest of the team has too much promise to go into next season without another option. Wentz could be a really good fit and a massive upgrade depending on which version of him shows up in Denver. If it works out, the Broncos are a postseason contender, and if it doesn’t, they’re not really in any worse of position than the one they’re in right now.