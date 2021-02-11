Thirsty Thursdays: An alcohol aphrodisiac

Egg yolks are a known aphrodisiac and are in the cocktail the Casino Royale. Though the effectiveness of aphrodisiacs are debated, a nice cocktail with aphrodisiacs might just spice up your Valentine’s day. Photo by Klaus Nielsen on Pexels.com

The actual existence and effectiveness of aphrodisiacs is about as hotly debated as magic itself. Many of the foods considered to be aphrodisiacs are highly cultural and ancient. And yet, even if egg yolks or oysters don’t turn you and your date on, being able to say: “You know, they say this is an aphrodisiac,” may set the mood and lay out your intentions. Or, on the off chance that they do work, a nice cocktail made up of aphrodisiacs might pair well with your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. And so, here are a few seductive cocktails for you and your date to try this Sunday.

Casino Royale: A cocktail beloved by James Bond fans everywhere, the Casino Royale contains egg yolks — a known aphrodisiac. It’s thought that the protein content and cholesterol increase energy and testosterone, making it especially enticing to drink right before heading to the bedroom. All you’ll need is two ounces of gin, half an ounce of lemon juice, one teaspoon of maraschino liqueur, a dash of orange bitters and one egg yolk. Just pour these ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. You can garnish this cocktail with a cherry — which also happens to promote pheromone production. And voila! You have a delicious and sexy cocktail.

The Chocolate Rye: This cocktail is as delicious and chocolatey as it sounds. And it is loaded with cocoa nibs — an aphrodisiac containing anandamide and phenylethylamine. These two chemicals raise libido and feelings of love. That being said, this cocktail is like any relationship — it takes work to make. Two days before your date, you’re going to have to fill an airtight container with one-third cup of cocoa nibs, half a teaspoon of whole black peppercorns, five allspice berries, one-fourth cup of sliced almonds toasted, two cinnamon sticks, half an inch of sliced fresh ginger and one and half cups of rye whiskey. This infuses the whiskey with the chocolate flavor we’re after. After two days, you can combine one and three-fourth ounces of the whiskey with three-fourth ounce of oloroso sherry, half an ounce of lemon juice and one bar spoon of syrup from maraschino cherries.

Throw some honey, water, dark brown sugar, lemon and some gin together and you’ve got a gin cocktail with honey and lemon cordial that could lead to some arousal. Photo by Toni Cuenca on Pexels.com

Gin cocktail with honey and lemon cordial: Honey has a high vitamin B content, which causes increased testosterone production and can help lead to arousal. For this cocktail, you will have to make a cordial — this takes about 15 minutes, but will last in the fridge for up to three months. All you have to do is combine three-fourth cup of honey, two cups of water and three-fourth cup of dark brown sugar with the juice and zest of four lemons. Put these ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Allow it to cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened to a syrup consistency and is amber in color. Once it cools, you can mix a small portion of the cordial with gin in a glass — ideally in a one to one ratio. And with that, you have an utterly delicious cocktail.

Honestly, even if you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day or if you think aphrodisiacs are ridiculous, try making these cocktails this Sunday. Because even if they do nothing for you, they are ridiculously tasty and will make for a fun holiday.