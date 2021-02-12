Volleyball: Huskies look to make their mark on the Big East

The UConn’s women’s volleyball team faces the Temple University Owls at Gampel Pavilion on Friday Nov. 8, 2019. The match resulted in a 3-1 win for the Huskies. The UConn women’s volleyball team has a solid outlook for this season as they switch to the Big East Conference. Photo by Judah Shingleton/The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s volleyball team has a solid outlook for this season as they switch to the Big East Conference. The Huskies finished last season on a high note, winning three of their last four matches, ending the year with a 6-10 record in the American Conference and an overall record of 12-16.

The Huskies return with almost their whole squad from last season, so the team has plenty of experience playing together. Caylee Parker looks to build on her spectacular sophomore season where she led the team in kills and digs with 309 and 238 respectively. Courtney Morris also hopes to continue her momentum from last season, where she posted a season-high 732 assists to go along with 192 digs and 35 blocks. The team also features Jasmine Davis and Genna Florig, who finished top five in both kills and aces for the Huskies last season.

Due to the pandemic, the team does not have as many games on their schedule as last season. The Huskies have had a few games canceled to start the season due to positive COVID-19 tests. The team’s initial season opener against the University of Rhode Island was canceled, as well as their game with the University of Hartford and series against Northeastern. The Huskies were able to begin their season on Jan. 30, when they lost in a tight four-set match against the Temple Owls. If all of UConn’s remaining matches go on as planned, the team will have an 11-game volleyball season. The team is slated to kick off their second match of the season this Saturday when they go on the road to face Boston College in hopes of picking up their first win of the year.

In the preseason coaches’ poll, UConn was projected to finish third in the East Division, behind St. John’s and Villanova. The Huskies are scheduled to open conference play at home on Feb. 19 against Seton Hall. The matchup will be the first conference game of the season for both teams and the first game overall for Seton Hall. The rest of UConn’s conference schedule consists of a home series with St. John’s and an away series with Villanova and Providence. The Huskies will look to make a strong first impression in their new conference and establish themselves as a contender in the Big East.