‘Squared Love’: Love it or leave it?

With it being Valentine’s Day weekend and all, I thought a rom-com would be a perfect way to get into the mushy feels and get the weekend going. Recently added on Netflix, “Squared Love” dives deep into the entanglement of a journalist and a stunning model who has a secret day job no one knows about.

Stefan (Mateusz Banasiuk), known to the world as Enzo, is leading a busy life filled with work and fancy cars, until time stops when he sees Monika (Adrianna Chlebicka). She’s a stunning model with curly hair and blue eyes, both beautiful on the inside and outside. Through her career she meets Enzo and the two are assigned to film a car commercial together. Little does Enzo know, Monika is actually Klaudia, an elementary school teacher who is devoted to the lives of her children and guaranteeing them the best education. Klaudia embodies everything that Monika doesn’t: simplicity, minimalism and even straight hair. Enzo meets Klaudia, the schoolteacher version of Monika, through his young niece that he often looks after. Instantly, Enzo is aware of how caring and compassionate Klaudia is and the two are drawn to each other … But what will happen when he finds out?

The plot of the story is pretty straightforward, with not many things swaying from the central purpose of Enzo finding out that Monika is leading a double life. Some extra moments that add to the wholesome vibe of the movie are seeing Enzo interact with this niece and Klaudia save her several times.

I’m a sucker for rom-coms, so I did enjoy this movie, but I will admit it started off a bit slow. Initially, I didn’t realize it was a Polish film, but quickly caught on when I couldn’t read signs or their lips as they were speaking. Either way, it didn’t take too much away to the point where I was unable to understand the film. There were certain aspects of the film that I wish they would have explained a bit more. For example, what happened to both Enzo’s niece’s and Klaudia’s mother. We see that Klaudia’s mother passed away, however we aren’t able to know how that impacted her life and shaped her into her adult life.

Once you get through half the film, it begins to pick up and get you more invested. For the first hour, I found myself feeling underwhelmed, but as soon as Klaudia and Enzo began to interact, the pace picked up. I found myself wanting to see him with Klaudia, but then being worried about what he would think when he found out that she was Monika too.

With that being said, I wouldn’t watch “Squared Love” if you’re looking for a fantastic movie that will have you both laughing hysterically and crying from feels. It’s good, don’t get me wrong, but nothing that I would watch again or persuade people to watch. It’s one of those movies that you should watch at your own risk, and hey, hopefully you’ll enjoy it.

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

