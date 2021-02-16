UConn ResLife delays Fall 2021 housing selection process

Residential Life at the University of Connecticut sent out an email to students eligible for fall semester housing, notifying them about the delay in the housing selection process until after spring break. ResLife noted they will continue to frequently communicate with students in the coming months, especially as any changes or adjustments take place that may affect housing on campus. Photo courtesy of Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

Earlier this month, Residential Life at the University of Connecticut sent out an email to students eligible for fall semester housing, notifying them about the delay in the housing selection process until after spring break.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the Roompact survey and provided us with your thoughts and opinions on housing selection,” the email said. “The results showed that the majority of you preferred more time to plan and voted to start housing selection after spring break. Based on your preferences, we will be starting housing selection after spring break.”

The email also reminded students that the deadline to apply for fall housing has been extended to Feb. 28.

“Students meeting all housing requirements will be eligible to participate in housing selection and will be notified in March. The cancellation deadline for Fall 2021 will be July 31 to cancel housing with no fee,” the email said.

The email added that ResLife is planning for housing to be at full capacity in the fall semester, but noted this is subject to change in the coming months “based on the health and status of the state.”

In a release statement , ResLife added, “We know that many students are still coping with the uncertainty of the remainder of this year and the planning efforts for next year … We sincerely hope that the adjusted schedule for housing selection allows for students to have more time to plan and allows for us all to have more information about what the fall semester may entail.”

ResLife noted they will continue to frequently communicate with students in the coming months, especially as any changes or adjustments take place that may affect housing on campus.