‘Suspicious fires’ at UConn Busby Suites, Hilltop Apartments

Photos courtesy of Erin Knapp / The Daily Campus.

The fire and police departments at the University of Connecticut are investigating three suspicious fires which occurred at the Storrs campus early Wednesday morning, according to an email alert sent out by the UConn Police Department.

According to the email alert, outdoor fires were lit in three separate locations, including a dumpster at Wheeler Hall (Hilltop Apartment Complex), a trash can located outside Busby Suites and a portable bathroom at the tennis courts on Discovery Drive.

The fires occurred sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., police said.

“The UConn Police and Fire Departments are still investigating these incidents in order to identify those responsible for the fires,” said UConn Deputy Chief of Police Andrew T. Fournier. “There is no additional information at this time.”

Fournier encourages anyone with information related to these incidents to call 911 or contact UConn Police at 860-486-4800 or via crimealerts@uconn.edu.