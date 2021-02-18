University administration introduces possible tuition increase cuts, improving student resources

The university is currently in year two of a five-year tuition increase plan adopted in late 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Avery Bikerman / The Daily Campus.

On Wednesday, administrative figures at the University of Connecticut introduced a tentative plan to reduce the planned percentage increase in tuition for students amid the financial constraints many are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would slash in half the previously-implemented 4.3 percent increase for in-state tuition costs for the fall 2021 semester to 2.2 percent, the lowest increase since fiscal year 2000, when tuition increased by 1.39 percent.

The university is currently in year two of a five-year tuition increase plan adopted in late 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of trustees will vote on the proposed cuts on Feb. 24, and the changes will go into effect for the fall 2021 semester if approved.

“The university strives to maintain excellence in our programming, and we want to raise tuition as little as possible to maintain that excellence and affordability,” said Scott Jordan, UConn’s executive vice president for administration and chief financial officer, in a town hall livestream on Wednesday. “We took a hard look at that this year and asked, ‘What is the bare minimum at which we could get by while not compromising [students’] educational experience?’ and we arrived at this number.”

Under the new plan, General University Fees such as housing, dining, recreation and technology would be frozen at their current amounts for the upcoming academic year. Storrs students would be subject to a new $28/per semester fee toward the expansion of mental health services at Student Health and Wellness, as well as other slight increases in transit fees and student activities.

“I am grateful these additional resources will allow to us to provide students with the care and support they have called for,” said Dean of Students Elly Daugherty. “We look forward to continuing this review for our regional campuses in the coming academic year.”

