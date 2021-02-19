“Highlighting Black Voices” demonstrates the need for diversity in the media field

“Highlighting Black Voices” is the latest event held during Black History Month that sheds light on the inequalities within society and fostered- conversation about the work that needs to be done to ensure that Black people are treated equally in the workplace.

As an author, professor, principal, former on-air radio personality and Emmy-nominated television show host, Cassandra Suggs has worn many hats, but one thing remains true in the work she does across all of these ventures: love conquers all.

“I want to teach love, I want to teach humanity, I want to grow up a generation of kids who care about everybody, not just the people that look like them,” Suggs said.

“Highlighting Black Voices” is the latest event held during Black History Month that sheds light on the inequalities within society and fostered conversation about the work that needs to be done to ensure that Black people are treated equally in the workplace. This particular event was centered on increasing awareness about the need for Black voices in the media, an industry that has traditionally allowed White privilege to flourish in terms of job opportunities and those who are given airtime. Suggs discussed her various career endeavors, the importance of increasing diversity in the media and education profession and how her books serve as a mechanism to help adolescents feel heard and seen.

“I was a little girl with big dreams, but I never thought I would be an author, radio show host, TV show host, professor, principal … so when I tell you go for it, I mean it,” Suggs said.

In her book, “Becoming Myself”, Casandra Suggs shares personal stories to validate the experiences and feelings of her readers and help them understand that others have gone through the same things. Photo courtesy of Amazon.

Suggs’ first of three books, “Becoming Myself,” provides a candid look into the daily struggles that come with being a young adult that are often overlooked or downplayed by adults. She shares personal stories to validate the experiences and feelings of her readers and help them understand that others have gone through the same things.

“I care so deeply about people that I try my best to write about what I would’ve wanted to hear and what I really believe people want to hear and what is going to direct them and comfort them, even if it’s at the expense of telling you something I’ve done wrong,” Suggs said.

This love for people, and especially children, is what led Suggs to obtain her education degree. Since then, she has worked as a dean of students, a journalism professor at the University of Missouri and currently serves as the assistant principal for Rockwood South Middle School. Suggs said she recognizes that many students may not have the best home life, so she tries her best to maintain an upbeat attitude and encourage students to have a positive outlook on life.

“I just try to infuse energy and excitement because that’s just who I am and that’s what my books are about … because there’s enough pain in the world,” Suggs said.

Even though Suggs has already achieved a tremendous amount of success in the various roles she has held, she doesn’t have plans to stop anytime soon. She is currently in the process of obtaining her doctoral degree from the University of Missouri and might write another book to add to her collection. Whatever she chooses to do next, Suggs has served as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life where you love and respect all people and help spread this important message to the next generation of future leaders and changemakers.

“Love conquers all and the way we help people to change is to show them something they can’t resist, and you cannot resist love,” Suggs said.