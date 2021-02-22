Rapid Fire: What’s your number one life-hack for dealing with online classes?

What’s your number one life-hack for dealing with online classes? The Daily Campus Opinion Section answers in this week’s Rapid Fire. Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our convictions completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to believe in something. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length beliefs that can be explained in just a sentence or two. No more justification needed.

Today we asked our writers: What’s your number one life-hack for dealing with online classes? Here’s what they said:

Harrison Raskin, Opinion Editor: You can do anything during your classes, provided there’s no exam. Take that time to catch up on some dishes, do the laundry or take your dog for a walk. All the stress will melt away!

Sharon Spaulding, Weekly Columnist: A cup of strong black tea, a window to look out of with a view of at least one interesting tree and an Anti-Procrastination Sticky Note list of things to start working on as soon as you start losing focus on the lecture. For the most useless lectures, headphones and a great Spotify playlist of upbeat instrumental music that you definitely did NOT make while procrastinating earlier is essential.

Samara Karow, Contributing Writer: Location is relative; honestly, online classes are beneficial to regional campus students seeking philosophy and art history courses. In terms of not getting distracted during synchronous meetings, leave your phone in another room.

Carson Swick, Staff Writer: Dress well, and sit in an area with good lighting. It’s so easy to get distracted on a Zoom call that making yourself look good and feel “alive” on camera can go a long way toward academic success.

Fizza Alam, Contributing Writer: Stretching. Getting up and moving around after consecutive classes is a must. Also, being okay with not being able to focus in class. Even having a class on in the “background” is better than not attending at all.

Anika Veeraraghav, Associate Opinion Editor: Lots and lots of coffee. Besides that, I would recommend listing assignments, upcoming deadlines and lectures that you still have to watch on a whiteboard or a piece of paper; if the deadlines weren’t literally in front of my face, I wouldn’t get anything done.

Maddie Papcun, Contributing Writer: If your lectures are synchronous, set an alarm for the class’s end time! It’s awkward to be the last one in a call, especially hours after it ends when you’ve been peacefully snoozing …