The first Makuch Faculty Fund awarded to Mathematical and data sciences professors

Ovidiu Munteanu and Yuwen Gu from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences were awarded the Makuch Faculty Fund award in Mathematical and Data Sciences. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Two professors from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences have been awarded the Makuch Faculty Fund award in Mathematical and Data Sciences.

Ovidiu Munteanu, associate professor of mathematics, and Yuwen Gu, assistant professor of statistics, are going to receive $9,000 each to use in the departments of mathematics or statistics for faculty, Amanda Song said in UConn Today.

The award honors faculty who demonstrate significant contributions to the fields of math or data science, and whose work has a significant impact on students. This award is made possible by CLAS alumni Robert Makuch ‘72, a professor of biostatistics at Yale University.

“I am really honored to receive this award and I appreciate Dr. Makush’s generous gift,” Gu said in UConn Today. “The award will help me focus on the development of new statistical methods for handling challenging problems, especially in which data of a big scale and complex structure are present. It will also provide me with the necessary equipment for carrying out the empirical studies for my research.”

Gu is working on research that focuses on solving problems that arise from large-scale data sets. Expanding statistical applications will supply scientists and practitioners with more statistical methods for handling increasingly challenging problems in biology, economics and other sciences.

Munteanu works in a field of mathematics that studies curved objects called manifolds. Munteanu’s research looks at a non-linear partial differential equation called the Ricci flow, which has been used to classify manifolds by mathematicians.

“I am very honored to receive the first Makuch Award,” Munteanu said. “This recognition will give me the resources and energy I need to carry on my research program. I would like to thank Professor Makuch for his very generous gift to the University of Connecticut that provides invaluable support to researchers like me.”